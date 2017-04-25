Man Gets To Drive Dream Car For Free

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A man gets behind the wheel of his dream car, a Mini Cooper, and won’t have to pay anything for the next three years.
Don Organ entered a raffle to celebrate 100 years of the Emily Griffith Technical College and won the lease donated by Schomp Automotive.
He was handed the keys on Monday and took it for a drive.
“I can’t wait to be driving it!” said Organ.
He was exploring a career in aviation maintenance when he enrolled at Emily Griffith and graduated in 2013.
Now, he’s working on his pilot’s license as he drives around town in his sporty new red car.