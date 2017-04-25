Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Home

April 25, 2017 10:18 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Flames shot through the roof of a home in Denver early Tuesday morning. Fortunately no one was home at the time.

Firefighters rushed to the home near 28th and Race Street near City Park Golf Course just before 1:30 a.m.

(credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

Investigators say the home was being remodeled at the time the fire started. The homeowners were undergoing a major addition.

Crews from the Denver Fire Department say when they arrived, smoke was visible but when more oxygen was available, flames started to shoot through the roof.

A house fire on Race Street (credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

