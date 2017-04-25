Social Media Scam Leads To Sex Assault Charge Against CSU Student

By Tom Mustin

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University students in Fort Collins are on alert after an online identity scam led to the sexual assault of one student and the arrest of another student.

“I guess it’s kind of a wakeup call to know your surroundings, know who you’re talking to. It’s kind of like stranger danger all over again,” CSU student Amy Zimmermann told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Police say Jalen Perez posed as a man on fake Instagram accounts for several months to lure two female friends into a romantic relationship. One of the women claims she was drunk last September when Perez sexually assaulted her, then texted the victim posing as one of the men, and claimed nothing had happened.

The women became suspicious and blew the whistle on Perez, 20, after realizing the accounts were fake.

Fort Collins police say the case emphasizes the dangers of online communication without ever meeting face-to-face.

“Certainly with that mask of the internet, it provides new opportunities for things like this to happen. It’s really important that people be aware of the dangers that exist online,” said Kate Kimble with the Fort Collins Police Department.

Students say social media is a big part of their lives. They can see how trusting users could fall victim to scams.

“I definitely see how it’s something that’s attention driven. If someone is looking for attention for someone else it could potentially be a trap,” said CSU student Caroline Locke.

“I can see how they would be so enthralled with the technology world they just go with it, said Zimmermann.

With Perez facing felony charges, students are hoping the case will open people’s eyes to the potential dangers lurking online.

“Hopefully it’ll increase awareness about being safe on social media, especially for students,” said Locke.

Perez is facing several charges including sexual assault and stalking. She’s due in court May 1.

