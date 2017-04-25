Greyhound Bus Slides Off I-70

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Greyhound bus slid off Interstate 70 near Eagle on Tuesday morning.

The bus slid off the roadway in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 149, about two miles east of Eagle.

kroschel greyhound video frame 900 Greyhound Bus Slides Off I 70

(credit: CBS)

Traffic was getting through that area but there were delays.

There were four people on the bus when it went off the road. Two people were injured. It’s unclear the extent of those injuries.

State troopers are investigating whether there were adverse driving conditions in the area when the bus slid off the road.

