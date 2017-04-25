Best Carrot Cake In Denver

By Deb Flomberg

There isn’t much about a carrot that instantly screams dessert, but when you mix shredded carrot with plenty of sugar, cinnamon, walnuts and other tasty ingredients, the result is a sweet cake that can please even the pickiest of eaters. A carrot cake may most closely resemble a sweet bread, at least in preparation, but a thick layer of sweet cream cheese frosting helps signify this sweet treat as pure cake. If you’ve got a sweet tooth and you’re in search of that perfect slice of carrot cake, here are five places in Denver that do it right.

Racines Restaurant

650 Sherman St.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 595-0418

www.racinesrestaurant.com

If you’ve never been to Racines Restaurant on Sherman Street, the dessert menu is reason enough to pay this great spot a visit. The carrot cake here is one of the most popular items on the menu. Made with lots of raisins, coconut and nuts with a huge pile of sweet cream cheese frosting, there is a reason this is listed as “everybody’s favorite!” on the menu. Made fresh every day, the bakers at Racines know how to make the perfect carrot cake, so grab a friend or three and head down to this popular Denver restaurant. Just make sure to leave room for dessert. Or maybe it would be better to start with dessert.

Gateaux Pastries

1160 Speer Blvd.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 376-0070

www.gateauxpastries.com

Gateaux Pastries is a lovely shop in the Denver area that has been a popular hot spot for nearly a decade. The elegant desserts will stop you in your tracks and the full menu will offer lots of great options for your next dinner party or event. You’ll find carrot cake on the menu in a few different areas, including individual pastries or the six-inch specialty tarts. Plus, you can bet each bite of the sweet treat will be worth each and every calorie. You can even get carrot cake made into your wedding cake or big event cake here, so be sure to swing by to try your own slice of purely decadent carrot cake at Gateaux Pastries.

Related: Top Bakeries In Denver

Mermaids Bakery

1543 Champa St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 534-0956

www.mermaidsbakery.com

If you find yourself in the heart of Downtown Denver, then you’ll probably be close enough for a quick visit to Mermaids Bakery. You’ll find everything from homemade pies to cookies, brownies, wedding cakes, macaroons and more at this lovely shop – there’s even a large gluten-free and allergy menu available here as well. Of course, you’re here for the carrot cake, which they’ve named 24 Carrot Cake. The moist, carrot cake is lightly spiced with plenty of cream cheese frosting and heaps of walnuts, both inside and on top. Get it in one of many different sizes for your next party and you’ll truly impress all hour cake-loving friends.

Cake Crumbs Bakery

2216 Kearney St.

Denver, CO 80207

(303) 861-4912

www.cake-crumbs.com

Another popular local bakery, Cake Crumbs Bakery, offers a menu packed with just about every cake, cake flavor and frosting type you can think of. The variety is endless, as you can opt for a carrot cake with cream cheese filling and cream cheese frosting, or you can switch it up with a different filling like buttercream, lemon curd or even fresh fruit. Then top it off with the frosting of your choice and you’ll have a spectacular dessert for your next special evening. As another popular local bakery, Cake Crumbs is definitely worth a visit the next time you find yourself with a sweet tooth that needs attention.

Related: Top Bakeries In Denver For Pie Day

The Market At Larimer

1445 Larimer Square

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 534-5140

www.themarketatlarimer.com

There is a lot to check out at The Market at Larimer Square. You’ll probably want to allow yourself enough time to truly browse all the great items on the menu at this popular Downtown hot spot. Cakes here are all made to order and can feed up to 100 people, depending on how large of a cake you opt for. You’ll love the beautiful statement the carrot cake makes, but one bite of the sweet, carrot-filled, cream cheesy-goodness and you’ll probably not want to share that huge cake with anyone else. In fact, you may just want to grab a second cake to keep for yourself to enjoy later.