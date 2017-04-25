Prom 2017: ‘Best Night Ever’ For Teen With Rare Diseases

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – Prom 2017 was a night one Denver high school senior will never forget.

Avery Becker suffers with two rare diseases. He didn’t have a group of friends to go to prom with, but the people who stepped up made the night spectacular.

“It was amazing. It was the best night ever,” said a beaming Avery.

Prom for the Thomas Jefferson High School senior turned out to be the bomb.

“I’m never going to have a night like that again,” said the 19-year-old.

Avery has always been in pain. He suffers from two, rare, incurable diseases — Russell Silver syndrome and Churg Strauss syndrome. It is hard for Avery to breathe and difficult for him to eat without getting sick. His mother, Pam Becker, said he is fed through an IV in his heart.

“One of his doctors told him that he’s the ‘Avery’ in ‘bravery,'” explained Pam Becker.

During a 9-month stay at Children’s Hospital Colorado last year, Avery met Ben, Lauren and JJ; celebrities from the reality TV show “The Bachelor.” Former TV villain, JJ, became a fast friend.

“He actually came a week later to play video games with him,” said Pam Becker.

At a chance meeting at a mall months later, Avery told JJ he didn’t have a prom group.

“I thought it was just going to be like me and a date,” said Avery.

But JJ to the rescue. Within days Avery and his date, Ashlyn Goding, had a prom posse including “The Bachelor” crew and Denver Broncos football players Brandon McManus and Riley Dixon.

“We want to do the whole shebang; we want to do pictures and everything,” Avery said they told him.

They borrowed a Bentley and even raced tricycles at after-prom.

“Avery went from the kid who nobody knew at the school to being really cool that night,” said proud mom Pam Becker.

She said it meant the world to her lonely child.

“They gave him hope,” Pam said.

Avery learned that even when you feel like giving up, there are moments that can make you feel like a million bucks.

