Animal Park To Announce Top Ten Baby Giraffe Names Tuesday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park will announce the top ten names for their baby giraffe Tuesday evening.
They posted to Facebook saying that the reveal will be made at 6 p.m. MST.
Round two of the voting will then begin at that time, lasting for five days, with Baby G’s chosen name being announced on May 1. Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan talked about timeline in a live Facebook interview with CBS Denver on Monday, when he thanked Denver fans for making April’s camera go viral globally.