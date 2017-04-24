COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Watch Weekend Forecast Closely If You’ve Fired Up The Sprinklers

April 24, 2017 3:10 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Have you fired up your sprinkler system?

If so you’ll want to pay close attention to our weekend forecast because there’s the potential for a hard freeze Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A hard freeze means that temperatures could fall into the lower and middle 20s for several hours.

Ground temperatures are well above freezing so there’s not much need to worry about underground pipes, but anything expose to the air is a different story.

The freeze should not last long so protecting exposed pipes with dry blankets should be adequate but you may also want to simply drain the pipes coming out of your home ahead of time.

Tender vegetation will also need to be protected if we experience a hard freeze.

CBS4 and Colorado’s Weather Center will keep you posted with the latest forecast information as our weekend weather system gets closer.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

