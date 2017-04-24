Watch Weekend Forecast Closely If You’ve Fired Up The Sprinklers

Vape Shop Smash & Grab Suspect IdentifiedSurveillance video captured burglars trashing a vapor lounge before they took off with the cash registers. Now, police believe they have identified one of them.

Día Del Niño Event Celebrates All Children And It's FreeDía del Niño celebrates all children with multi-cultural activities for the whole family, and the best part is it's all free.

Watch Weekend Forecast Closely If You've Fired Up The SprinklersThere's potential for a hard freeze Saturday night and Sunday morning.