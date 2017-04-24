COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Vape Shop Smash & Grab Suspect Identified

April 24, 2017 3:43 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Surveillance video captured burglars trashing a vapor lounge before they took off with the cash registers. Now, police believe they have identified one of them.

Two thieves used rocks to break the windows at the Absolute Vapor Lounge in Colorado Springs last month.

Surveillance video shows one man taking the cash registers while the other breaks into display cases.

During the smash & grab, one of the thieves masks slid off his face, which allowed investigators to get a better look at him. Police believe his name is Devin Kearns. He has not been arrested.

The store owners believe the crooks had been in the store before because they knew what they were looking for and where to find it.

The thieves got away with cash and $1,000 worth of merchandise.

They also left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

