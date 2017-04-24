COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Terminally Ill Girl Fights Fires, Crime For A Day

April 24, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Littleton Fire-Rescue, MNGIE, Princess Olivia, South Metro Fire Rescue

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department helped a little girl with a terminal illness make her wish come true.

Six-year-old “Princess” Olivia wanted to fight crime.

Her wish came true as she went on a ride-along with a Denver police officer.

As they pealed out together on a call, Princess Olivia said “My mom’s car goes fast, too.”

princess olivia 3 south metro fire tweet Terminally Ill Girl Fights Fires, Crime For A Day

( credit – South Metro Fire Rescue)

Days before, Olivia spent the day with South metro Fire Rescue and Little Fire Rescue firefighters. They made her an honorary firefighter for the day, which included a ride in a firetruck’s ladder bucket, dousing flames with a fire house, and sitting in with new fire recruits on training.

RELATED: ‘Princess Olivia’ Saves The Day At Denver Office Building

Olivia suffers from mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy (MNGIE), among other maladies. According to the National Organization For Rare Disorders, “fewer than 200 cases (of MNGIE) have been reported in the medical literature” as of 2011.

princess olivia 2 south metro fire tweet Terminally Ill Girl Fights Fires, Crime For A Day

( credit – South Metro Fire Rescue)

“Princess Olivia, as she is know to the numerous medical staff, volunteers, friends and family,” reads her GoFundMe page, “is a bubbly 6-year-old who knows no pain or suffering. Who in the midst of struggling to eat a normal meal, climb up the slide like a normal kid or go to school everyday still smiles, laughs and teaches us all what its like to live for today because we are not promised tomorrow.”

Olivia is now in hospice care.

