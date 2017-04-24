COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Younger Colorado Legislature? Change Wins Preliminary OK

April 24, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: 2015 Colorado State Legislature, State Legislature

DENVER (AP) — Colorado may ask voters again whether 21-year-olds should be able to serve in the state Legislature.

The state Senate gave tentative approval Monday to a measure to lower the age of eligibility from 25 to 21. Supporters say the change could get more young people engaged in the political process.

But the measure faces an uphill battle.

The state constitution would have to amended, which means the change needs more than a simple majority to clear the Legislature. A preliminary vote Monday was short of the needed threshold, so the measure needs additional support before clearing the Senate.

The measure would also have to pass the House and be approved by the governor before heading to voters. Colorado voters rejected lowering the age from 25 to 21 in 2008.

