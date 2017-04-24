Younger Colorado Legislature? Change Wins Preliminary OK

Younger Colorado Legislature? Change Wins Preliminary OKColorado may ask voters again whether 21-year-olds should be able to serve in the state Legislature.

Electronic Records Bill Gets Colorado House HearingA bill to modernize Colorado's Open Records Act gets its first hearing in the Democrat-led House Monday, with Democrats pushing for a measure that presumes the public is entitled to access government records in ways that can be analyzed by computer.

Mayor Hancock: 'Safety Is First' On 4/20 'Disruption'Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said last week's 4/20 festival in which dozens were arrested, shots were fired and trash was left strewn across Civic Center Park, raised some security concerns. He said the aftermath of that festival could result in changes to policy for all events in the future.