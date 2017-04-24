Spring Snow Common In Denver, Some Could Fall By Saturday

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Hopefully you haven’t put away those shovels just yet because there’s a chance for some spring snow in Denver by the weekend.
A series of storm systems will march through the state over the next 10 days and each one will bring a shot of colder air along with a chance for precipitation.
In fact the storm arriving Friday looks like it could have enough cold air to bring snow levels down to 5,000 feet or lower.
If that happens the entire Interstate 25 urban corridor could wake up to snow by Saturday.
Denver recorded 3.5 inches of snow between April 29-30, 2016.
