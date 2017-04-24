COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Spring Snow Common In Denver, Some Could Fall By Saturday

April 24, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: April Snow, Colorado's Weather Center, Denver Snow, Meteorologist Chris Spears, Spring Snow, Springtime in the Rockies

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hopefully you haven’t put away those shovels just yet because there’s a chance for some spring snow in Denver by the weekend.

A series of storm systems will march through the state over the next 10 days and each one will bring a shot of colder air along with a chance for precipitation.

In fact the storm arriving Friday looks like it could have enough cold air to bring snow levels down to 5,000 feet or lower.

If that happens the entire Interstate 25 urban corridor could wake up to snow by Saturday.

Denver recorded 3.5 inches of snow between April 29-30, 2016.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

