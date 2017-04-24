COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Obama Delivers First Post-Presidency Speech

April 24, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

