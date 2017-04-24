Latest Forecast: Active Weather Pattern To Bring Rain, Snow, And Chilly Temperatures

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front sweeping across Colorado on Monday will bring a little change. But a serious of upper level system behind the front will result in numerous chance for rain and snow from Monday night through the upcoming weekend.

Monday will be mainly dry with the exception of the mountains where a few isolated light snow showers are possible. Accumulating snowfall is not expected on Monday. For Denver and the Front Range, clouds will be on the increase with highs near 70° in the metro area. That’s about 5 degrees cooler than Sunday.

More significant changes will arrive Monday night into Tuesday with a slight chance for rain in the metro area but periods of moderate snow in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the San Juan Mountains as well as mountain areas west of Vail Pass for 4-6 inches of snow. The mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area will see less with 1-4 inches expected.

The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will see rain on Tuesday especially in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is also possible but not likely. Additional rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday but the chance will remain far below 50%. Then better rain chances will return Friday and will likely continue into Saturday. Snow levels will lower during this time and snow will be possible in Denver by Saturday morning.

In terms of temperatures, highs and lows will stay below normal from Tuesday through at least Sunday. Plan on overnight freezes Tuesday night and Friday night followed by a hard freeze possible Saturday night. Lows could be as low as 26° in the Denver area by Sunday morning. And of course this is why we always recommend waiting until Mother’s Day before planting flowers and plants.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.