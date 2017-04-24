Vacant Ranch Comes To Life With Visitors In Land Library

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A vacant ranch in South Park is getting new life thanks to visitors. The whole project is made possible by a land library where people can not only read about life on a ranch, but actually live on one.

Buffalo Peaks in South Park is the latest area to be slated for as a land library in Colorado.

According to the Rocky Mountain Land Library website, the “…historic ranch presents the Rocky Mountain Land Library with the opportunity to establish a residential land-study center for the southern Rockies.”

“People just like that romantic idea of being out somewhere with tangible elements like books in these really incredible landscapes,” said Rocky Mountain Land Library spokeswoman Allie Vostrejs.

The Rocky Mountain Land Library is raising thousands of dollars to repair the cook’s house and the rest of the buildings on the property.

“So if you can think of that kind of an artist-in-residence program where people can come up here, they could be an artist, they could be a researcher, they could be a writer. They could come up here and have a place that is quiet, that is about learning, an exchange of ideas… to come and stay and work,” said Vostrejs.

Volunteers hope to have the first building open for guests by next summer.