Missing Colorado Campers Return Home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Two people who were reported missing after they didn’t return from a weekend camping trip as planned, have returned home and are safe.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Terry Jackson was camping with his fiancé’s 8-year-old son, Kayden Cook, and they decided to stay Sunday night without telling anyone. They returned home Monday.

The two left Friday afternoon saying they planned to go to the Colorado National Monument or Glade Park area in Mesa County, but actually went to Montrose County.

The sheriff’s office says it’s always a good idea to keep loved ones informed of travel, camping and hiking plans and to let them know if those plans change. Officials said Jackson did not have a phone.

