Día Del Niño Event Celebrates All Children And It’s Free

DENVER (CBS4) – Día del Niño celebrates all children with multi-cultural activities for the whole family, and the best part is it’s all free.

Ana Valles with the Mexican Cultural Center and Noelia Aponte-Silva with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science stopped by CBS4 studios to talk about the Día del Niño celebration going on at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science this Sunday.

Día del Niño (Day of the Child) features a variety of art-making activities and performances for the whole family.

“It roots back to the early 1920s and they celebrate every year on April 30 … it’s celebrated world-wide … every country has a very unique and special celebration,” Valles said.

Valles said Denver began to celebrate Día del Niño in 1954 in a recreation center.

“Since then it has been growing and diversified,” Valles said.

“Besides our normal programming we are inviting (everyone) to come in for a day full of fun. We’re going to have activities that are going to be focused on science and nature and arts,” Aponte-Silva said.

One example is the museum will have an area where kids can build their own dinosaur … with LEGOs.

“We’re also going to have an area where kids can create their own masks with their families,” Aponte-Silva said.

Farm animals will also be on hand that kids can pet.

Admission is free. It runs Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

