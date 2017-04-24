Criminal Falls Through Ceiling Twice While Robbing Store

April 24, 2017 9:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS (CBS4) – Surveillance video catches a clumsy burglar in action.

New Orleans Police shared this video on their Facebook page. It shows a man dropping into a clothing store through the ceiling, with the help of a rope.

Once he’s inside, the store’s alarm system goes off.

The burglar tries to escape by using the rope, and by climbing up the store’s shelves.

He eventually makes it back into the ceiling, where he crashes back to the floor seconds later.

He left through a door and police continue their search for him.

