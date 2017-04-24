No Arrest Made After Barricade That Forced Apartment Evacuation

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of an apartment complex in Thornton have been allowed to return to their homes after a police standoff.
The residents were evacuated from their apartment complex at West 102nd and Ura Lane for almost 10 hours starting Sunday as police negotiated with a man who barricaded himself inside one of the units.
The man was not armed but was heard shouting obscenities at police as they tried to negotiate with him. Police say he is wanted on a felony warrant for stealing a car.
Family members say police were responding to calls that the man had assaulted his girlfriend.
Early Monday morning Thornton police said the situation was resolved peacefully, but it’s unclear so far what happened to the suspect. Officers said they are still searching for him.