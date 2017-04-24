2017 NFL Draft: The Top 350

(The Sports Xchange) – NFLDraftScout.com ranks the top 1000 players available in every draft.

With only 254 players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft beginning with the first round Thursday in Philadelphia, The Sports Xchange and NFLDraftScout.com provide the top 350 players available.

1 Myles Garrett DE Jr Texas AM 6-4 272 4.64 1 Combines burst, bend, power and closing speed to rank as consensus top prospect in 2017.

2 Solomon Thomas DE rSo Stanford 6-3 273 4.69 1 With his hand strength, initial quickness and smarts, Thomas can play end or tackle and be productive.

3 Jamal Adams SS Jr LSU 6-0 214 4.56 1 Sheriff in the secondary with off-the-charts intangibles to go with instincts, physicality & speed.

4 Jonathan Allen DT Sr Alabama 6-3 286 5.00 1 With his blend of power and quickness, Allen has the versatile skill-set to create disruption in any scheme.

5 Marshon Lattimore CB rSo Ohio State 6-0 193 4.36 1 Sticks to the WR’s hip like plasticwrap, showing true cover corner ability. Only one year starter, however.

6 O.J. Howard TE Sr Alabama 6-6 251 4.51 1 Impressive combination of size and speed for the position, Howard is a dynamic weapon who can also block.

7 Malik Hooker FS rSo Ohio State 6-1 206 4.47 1 Free safeties have never been more valuable and Hooker’s range and ballskills are elite.

8 Derek Barnett DE Jr Tennessee 6-3 259 4.88 1 Pedestrian workout numbers, but Barnett has a productive resume with the pass rush savvy to win the edge.

9 Leonard Fournette RB Jr LSU 6-0 240 4.51 1 Most freakish combination of speed and power since Adrian Peterson but some question his commitment.

10 Reuben Foster ILB Sr Alabama 6-0 229 4.72 1 A power athlete with range, diagnose skills and predator mentality – Foster just needs to stay disciplined.

11 Dalvin Cook RB Jr Florida State 5-10 210 4.49 1 Proven dynamic runner and receiver well-suited to today’s NFL but troubling off-field concerns.

12 Mitchell Trubisky QB rJr North Carolina 6-2 222 4.67 1 Only 13 college starts, but Trubisky has the arm talent, athleticism and accuracy to be a long-term starter.

13 Haason Reddick OLB rSr Temple 6-1 237 4.52 1 Former walk-on turned edge rushing star who wowed at Sr Bowl and Combine with raw athleticism.

14 Jabrill Peppers SS rSo Michigan 5-11 213 4.46 1 Peppers is a top-tier athlete with instincts and versatility, but fit and position confusion are the concerns.

15 Corey Davis WR Sr Western Michigan 6-3 209 4.48 1 All-time FBS leader in receiving yards (5,285) but missed Sr Bowl, workouts due to ankle surgery.

16 Christian McCaffrey RB Jr Stanford 5-11 202 4.48 1 A gifted athlete, McCaffrey (A Colorado native) is a do-it all weapon with run intelligence and toughness – just get him the ball.

17 Deshaun Watson QB Jr Clemson 6-2 221 4.66 1 Polarizing prospect with FBS-worst 30 INTs over 2015-16 but an undeniable dual threat with the “it” factor.

18 Ryan Ramczyk OT rJr Wisconsin 6-6 310 5.29 1 Former D-III transfer, Ramczyk has only one season of FBS starting experience, but the NFL traits are there.

19 John Ross WR rJr Washington 5-11 188 4.22 1 Excellent route-runner to go along with world-class speed but possesses a slight frame, scary injury history.

20 David Njoku TE rSo Miami (FL) 6-4 246 4.64 1 Still young (only 20 years old) and developing, but Njoku is a top-tier athlete with a high NFL ceiling.

21 Mike Williams WR rJr Clemson 6-4 218 4.54 1 Prototypical split end with the build, body control and strength to box-out and win 50-50 balls.

22 Marlon Humphrey CB rSo Alabama 6-0 197 4.41 1 Son of former RB Bobby, Humphrey is tall, long and fast with physical nature to keep WRs uncomfortable.

23 Malik McDowell DT Jr Michigan State 6-6 295 4.85 1 Top 10 talent with an exceptional size-speed ratio, as well as questions about his maturity, commitment.

24 Taco Charlton DE Sr Michigan 6-6 277 4.92 1 Only 15 career starts at UM, Charlton isn’t yet the sum of his parts, but his toolbox is full of NFL traits.

25 Zach Cunningham OLB rJr Vanderbilt 6-3 234 4.67 1 Rangy build with the speed, instincts and long arms to lasso ball-carriers. Two-time First Team All-SEC.

26 Obi Melifonwu SS rSr Connecticut 6-4 224 4.40 1-2 Melifonwu’s workouts were more impressive than his tape, but athletes his size don’t grow on trees.

27 Garett Bolles OT Jr Utah 6-5 297 4.95 1-2 Most athletic of this year’s OT class but lacks ideal polish, strength after just one year at FBS level.

28 Forrest Lamp OG rSr Western Kentucky 6-4 309 5.00 1-2 A steady four-year starter at LT, Lamp has the stubborn, square-blocking skills to be a Pro Bowl NFL OG.

29 Patrick Mahomes QB Jr Texas Tech 6-2 225 4.80 1-2 Not your garden variety Air-Raid QB, boasting a wow arm, gunslinger mentality, grit and mobility.

30 TreDavious White CB Sr LSU 5-11 192 4.47 1-2 Four-year SEC starter, White is a good-sized athlete with smarts, ballskills and seasoning for the NFL.

31 Evan Engram TE Sr Mississippi 6-3 234 4.42 1-2 Joker TE or big slot receiver with true mismatch potential at 6-3, 234 with 4.42 speed. A Jordan Reed clone.

32 Charles Harris DE rJr Missouri 6-3 253 4.82 1-2 Explosive edge rusher with different hand tactics, Harris has plenty of promise, just not enough polish yet.

33 Kevin King CB Sr Washington 6-3 200 4.43 1-2 Ideal length, agility and speed for boundary CB. Not as physical as size, experience at S suggests.

34 Takkarist McKinley OLB Sr UCLA 6-2 250 4.59 1-2 Unrefined, but Takk’s speed and motor are near elite; shoulder might not be ready for 2017 season opener.

35 Cam Robinson OT Jr Alabama 6-6 322 5.15 1-2 Reigning Outland Trophy winner despite playing vs. murderer’s row of SEC rushers. Projects best to RT, OG.

36 Gareon Conley CB rJr Ohio State 6-0 195 4.44 1-2 Although not elite in any one area, Conley is well-rounded across the board and well-versed in press/off.

37 Tyus Bowser OLB Sr Houston 6-3 247 4.65 1-2 Moldable clay with exceptional athleticism but lacks ideal football intelligence and may require patience.

38 Chidobe Awuzie CB Sr Colorado 6-0 202 4.43 1-2 With versatile expeirence across the secondary, Awuzie can be an impact NFL nickel defender very early.

39 Carl Lawson DE rJr Auburn 6-2 261 4.67 1-2 Compact, powerful edge rusher with the intangibles to be better in NFL than college – if he can stay healthy.

40 Budda Baker FS Jr Washington 5-10 195 4.45 1-2 Baker is a tick undersized, but competes with a honey badger mentality, patrolling with speed and grit.

41 Tim Williams OLB Sr Alabama 6-3 244 4.68 2 Rare burst, bend and snap anticipation as rusher but much less effective vs. run & has serious off-field ?s.

42 Curtis Samuel WR Jr Ohio State 5-11 196 4.31 2 A receiver/rusher hybrid, Samuel is a premier athlete a true offensive weapon however he touches the ball.

43 T.J. Watt OLB rJr Wisconsin 6-4 252 4.69 2 Late bloomer (like NFL brothers) who showed surprising polish as edge rusher after beginning at TE.

44 Adam Shaheen TE rJr Ashland 6-6 278 4.79 2 Former bball player, Shaheen dominated Division-II with his size, speed and strength as a receiver/blocker.

45 DeShone Kizer QB rSo Notre Dame 6-4 233 4.83 2 Ideal traits to project as future starter but is undeniably a project with sporadic accuracy, decision-making.

46 Caleb Brantley DT rJr Florida 6-3 307 5.14 2 Arguably the draft’s top penetrating three-technique, Brantley is quick off the snap, but tends to disappear.

47 Cordrea Tankersley CB Sr Clemson 6-1 199 4.40 2 Boasts intriguing traits, including elite size/speed combo and ballskills with 9 INTs over 2015-16.

48 Adoree Jackson CB Jr Southern California 5-10 186 4.42 2 Undersized and unrefined in coverage, but Jackson has the athletic gifts worth betting on; premier returner.

49 Raekwon McMillan ILB Jr Ohio State 6-2 240 4.61 2 Respected, productive off-ball LB whose exceptional workout numbers hint at still untapped potential.

50 Dan Feeney OG rSr Indiana 6-4 305 5.24 2 Four-year starter, Feeney is a tough, no non-sense blocker; allowed only 2 sacks over 3,355 career snaps.

51 Fabian Moreau CB rSr UCLA 6-0 206 4.35 2 First round caliber athlete whose cover skills wowed at UCLA & Shrine Game. Has struggled with durability.

52 Chris Godwin WR Jr Penn State 6-1 209 4.42 2 Goodwin requires route maintenance, but he has the uncanny ability to track/adjust with NFL ballskills.

53 Jarrad Davis ILB Sr Florida 6-1 238 4.62 2 Energizer buddy when healthy with instincts, closing speed and explosiveness to make immediate impact.

54 Dion Dawkins OG Sr Temple 6-4 314 5.11 2 Three-year starter at LT, Dawkins needs to clean up his technique, but he gets the job done; OG projection.

55 Alvin Kamara RB rJr Tennessee 5-10 214 4.56 2 Flashy, improvisational runner with the lateral agility and burst to leave defenders in his wake.

56 Teez Tabor CB Jr Florida 6-0 199 4.62 2 A “my ball” competitor, Tabor has 1st round tape, but lacks 1st round speed; brash attitude on/off the field.

57 Larry Ogunjobi DT rSr Charlotte 6-3 305 4.97 2 Faces steep jump in competition but impressed at Senior Bowl with initial quickness, powerful lower half.

58 Desmond King FS Sr Iowa 5-10 201 4.53 2 2015 Thorpe Award winner, production dipped in 2016; NFL ballskills and toughness, CB to FS projection.

59 Dorian Johnson OG Sr Pittsburgh 6-5 300 5.27 2 About as safe as it gets; former 5 star recruit turned 4-year starter with ideal size, athleticism and durability.

60 Taylor Moton OT rSr Western Michigan 6-5 319 5.18 2 4-year starter at RT and RG; moves bodies in the run game with raw power; technical flaws are fixable.

61 Josh Jones SS rJr North Carolina State 6-1 220 4.41 2 Bit of a throwback. Intimidating hitter with good ballskills and speed for coverage but can be reckless.

62 Cooper Kupp WR rSr Eastern Washington 6-2 204 4.62 2 Better football player than athlete, catching everything thrown at him; NCAA record 6,464 receiving yards.

63 Quincy Wilson CB Jr Florida 6-1 211 4.54 2 Polarizing prospect with the mentality and athleticism of a cornerback but frame and aggression of a safety.

64 Tarell Basham DE Sr Ohio 6-4 269 4.70 2 2016 MAC DPOY relies more on energy than savvy, but quicks, power and length are there.

65 Chris Wormley DT rSr Michigan 6-5 298 4.86 2-3 Jack-of-all-trades type with the size, strength and athleticism to play up and down the defensive line.

66 Gerald Everett TE rSr South Alabama 6-3 239 4.62 2-3 WR/TE hybrid with the route speed and stem quickness to be a mismatch downfield as a pass-catcher.

67 Duke Riley OLB Sr LSU 6-0 232 4.58 2-3 Latest speedy but undersized LSU linebacker who may project better to wide-open NFL than smashmouth SEC.

68 Sidney Jones CB Jr Washington 6-0 186 4.47 2-3 Round 1 talent with the feet and hips to shadow WRs in press and zone; torn achilles in March a red flag.

69 Roderick Johnson OT Jr Florida State 6-7 298 4.90 2-3 Toolsy three-year starting left tackle who may need a year in an NFL weight room to develop core strength.

70 ArDarius Stewart WR rJr Alabama 5-11 204 4.49 2-3 High school QB with an arrow pointing north as a WR; steady play speed and competitive fire vs. coverage.

71 Pat Elflein C rSr Ohio State 6-3 303 5.32 2-3 Prototypical interior OL with the power, balance, toughness and technique to project as longtime NFL starter.

72 Zay Jones WR Sr East Carolina 6-2 201 4.45 2-3 Natural hands-catcher (FBS-record 399 career catches); aced the pre-draft process, boosting draft stock.

73 Ahkello Witherspoon CB rSr Colorado 6-3 198 4.45 2-3 Ideal length & athleticism for boundary corner with FBS-leading 23 PBUs in 2016. Aspiring doctor post-NFL.

74 Jake Butt TE Sr Michigan 6-5 246 4.74 2-3 Not flashy, but Mr. Reliable as a blocker and receiver; can be had at a discount (torn ACL in the bowl game).

75 Jalen Myrick CB Sr Minnesota 5-10 200 4.28 2-3 Exceptional athlete with rare speed (4.28) for size (5-10, 200) but raw in terms of route awareness, tackling.

76 Jordan Willis DE Sr Kansas State 6-4 255 4.53 2-3 Willis fills out his uniform with ease, boasting wow production (40.5 TFL, 26 sacks) and testing numbers.

77 Marcus Williams FS Jr Utah 6-1 202 4.56 2-3 Lean frame raises durability concerns but plays bigger than size with + instincts, tackling and ballskills.

78 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Jr Southern California 6-1 215 4.54 2-3 Youngest player in the draft class; big-bodied WR who passes the eye test, but only average speed/routes.

79 Dalvin Tomlinson DT rSr Alabama 6-3 310 5.19 2-3 Typical Alabama run-stuffing DT with the powerful frame and toughness to project as early contributor.

80 Isaac Asiata OG rSr Utah 6-3 323 5.34 2-3 Foundation of his game is power, not range, flashing grade-A toughness to dominate in a phone booth.

81 Montravius Adams DT Sr Auburn 6-4 304 4.87 2-3 Flashes greatness with an explosive burst to penetrate but does not finish as consistently as talent suggests.

82 Carlos Henderson WR rJr Louisiana Tech 5-11 199 4.46 2-3 Average height, but physical and highly competitive; led FBS in TD catches (19), all-purpose (2,473) in 2016.

83 Davis Webb QB Sr California 6-5 229 4.79 2-3 Ideal frame & arm strength as a developmental passer with some momentum after strong Sr Bowl, workouts.

84 Derek Rivers DE Sr Youngstown State 6-4 248 4.61 2-3 Natural burst/quicks to attack the corner, using bend to finish; Streaky vs. the run, but 41 career sacks.

85 Antonio Garcia OT rSr Troy 6-6 302 5.15 3 Finesse LT with the agility to handle speed rushers but may lack the wide base and strength to counter power.

86 Joe Mixon RB rSo Oklahoma 6-1 228 4.45 3 First-round talent with impressive athleticism for his size; 2014 assault video the major concern here.

87 Vincent Taylor DT rJr Oklahoma State 6-3 304 5.07 3 Powerful, productive with knack for knocking down kicks (4 blocks in 2016). Too often off-balance, though.

88 Jourdan Lewis CB Sr Michigan 5-10 188 4.54 3 Undersized, but plays tough, sticky coverage ideal for a nickel CB March domestic dispute a question mark.

89 Elijah Qualls DT rJr Washington 6-1 313 5.13 3 Much more athletic than boxy frame suggests, even rushing off edge out of 2-pt stance. Shorts arms (30 5/8″).

90 Ethan Pocic C Sr LSU 6-6 310 5.15 3 Pocic owns the haracter, alertness and position flexibliity that will be a strong selling point in war rooms.

91 Cameron Sutton CB Sr Tennessee 5-11 188 4.52 3 Four-year standout vs SEC with 30 career passes defensed. Lacks elite traits but savvy, unselfish & versatile.

92 Ryan Anderson OLB rSr Alabama 6-2 253 4.78 3 Lacks prototypical size/speed, but power-packed and competes with a killer instinct; scheme specific LB?

93 Amara Darboh WR rSr Michigan 6-2 214 4.45 3 Refugee from Sierra Leonne still ascending as a player. Possesses the traits, commitment needed for NFL.

94 Tyler Orlosky C rSr West Virginia 6-3 298 5.22 3 Not rangy, but physical with a tenacious mentality; capable of making protection calls and starting in NFL.

95 Eddie Jackson SS Sr Alabama 6-0 201 4.53 3 Instincts & athleticism show with big plays as a FS & returner but comes with sigifnicant durability concerns.

96 Chad Hansen WR rJr California 6-2 202 4.53 3 Instinctive athlete who wins at every level of the defense, creating open windows and stressing the defense.

97 DeMarcus Walker DE Sr Florida State 6-4 280 4.88 3 Has a swim move even Michael Phelps would appreciate but might be “just” a pass rush specialist at DT.

98 Jaleel Johnson DT rSr Iowa 6-3 316 5.38 3 Body control and heavy hands to be a homewrecker; needs to improve consistency from snap-to-snap.

99 Will Holden OT rSr Vanderbilt 6-7 311 5.47 3 Lacks the elite athleticism of the top OT prospects but is big, polished and experienced at both OT positions.

100 Taywan Taylor WR Sr Western Kentucky 5-11 203 4.50 3 Shined in WKU’s high-volume pass offense (253 catches, 41 TDs); average size, but does everything quick.

101 Danny Isidora OG rSr Miami (FL) 6-3 306 5.03 3 Three-year starting RG who projects best to a zone scheme due to his quickness, agility blocking at 2nd level.

102 Trey Hendrickson DE Sr Florida Atlantic 6-4 266 4.65 3 Plenty of “almost” plays on his tape, but his edge quickness and relentless nature will earn him NFL work.

103 Marcus Maye FS rSr Florida 6-0 207 4.47 3 Checks all the boxes with his size, physicality and speed but can be too aggressive for his own good.

104 Jordan Leggett TE Sr Clemson 6-5 258 4.71 3 Leggett owns a low ceiling as a blocker, but his hands/body control create passing windows for his QB.

105 Chad Wheeler OT rSr Southern California 6-7 306 5.48 3 Two-time All-Pac-12 LT from pro scheme. Agile enough to remain outside but lacks ideal length & strength.

106 Malachi Dupre WR Jr LSU 6-2 196 4.52 3 Streaky hands and underwhelming tape/production, but Dupre has athletic traits the NFL wants to mold.

107 David Sharpe OT Jr Florida 6-6 343 5.44 3 Massive blocker with the size, strength to simply engulf. LT at Florida but projects to OG in power scheme.

108 Carlos Watkins DT rSr Clemson 6-3 309 5.01 3-4 Pad level issues stall his pass rush, but Watkins looks the part with the NFL movement skills to match.

109 Justin Evans SS Sr Texas AM 6-0 199 4.47 3-4 Highlight reel hero with plenty of explosive hits and flashy INTs on tape. Lacks ideal bulk and speed, however.

110 Kendell Beckwith ILB Sr LSU 6-2 243 4.82 3-4 Masher between the tackles, but probably limited to early downs; torn ACL sidelined him for draft process.

111 Nathan Peterman QB rSr Pittsburgh 6-2 226 4.82 3-4 Arguably most polished of 2017 QBs. Good awareness, anticipation, accuracy in pro scheme. Avg. size, arm.

112 Alex Anzalone OLB rJr Florida 6-3 241 4.63 3-4 Although his UF career is best remembered for injuries, Anzalone has the size/speed skill-set for the NFL.

113 Rasul Douglas CB rSr West Virginia 6-2 209 4.59 3-4 Long (6-2, 209 with 32 3/8″ arms) press corner coming off a breakout 2016 with FBS-leading eight INTs.

114 Bucky Hodges TE rJr Virginia Tech 6-6 257 4.57 3-4 More of an overgrown WR than traditional TE, Hodges is an ex-QB with plenty of skills, but lacks polish.

115 Brad Kaaya QB Jr Miami (FL) 6-4 214 4.84 3-4 Rhythm pocket passer who can deliver strikes when comfortable. Avg. arm and escapability are concerns.

116 Marlon Mack RB Jr South Florida 5-11 213 4.50 3-4 Fumbling and lack of commitment inside are both issues, but his speed will make him a dynamic scatback.

117 Nico Siragusa OG rSr San Diego State 6-4 319 5.35 3-4 Unrelated to former Ravens standout NT but plays with a similar style and, frankly, is a better athlete.

118 Adam Bisnowaty OT rSr Pittsburgh 6-6 304 5.23 3-4 4-year starter at LT, Bisnowaty allows his hands to wander, but he has a stubborn, powerful upper body.

119 Anthony Walker Jr. ILB rJr Northwestern 6-1 238 4.65 3-4 Looks the part but lacks refinement. Alert, physical and fast but sticks to blocks and misses too many tackles.

120 Carroll Phillips OLB Sr Illinois 6-3 242 4.64 3-4 Undersized pass rush skill-set won’t be for everyone, but blossomed as a senior (20 TFL, 9 sacks); tweener.

121 Daeshon Hall DE Sr Texas AM 6-5 266 4.76 3-4 Overshadowed at A&M but has the length and motor to carve out his own niche in NFL as he gets stronger.

122 Ryan Glasgow DT rSr Michigan 6-3 302 5.13 3-4 Won’t offer much as a pass rusher, but Glasgow is stout vs. the run with raw power and gritty toughness.

123 Kareem Hunt RB Sr Toledo 5-10 216 4.62 3-4 Lacks elite speed or size but a finisher with the balance through contact and ball security to surprise in NFL.

124 Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Sr Villanova 6-7 289 4.83 3-4 Looks the part and at his best when given a runway to get his long legs going; best football is ahead of him.

125 Wayne Gallman RB rJr Clemson 6-0 215 4.60 3-4 Classic slasher who plays with much more physicality than his relatively lanky frame suggests.

126 Isaiah Ford WR Jr Virginia Tech 6-1 194 4.61 3-4 Disappointing speed numbers, but Ford is QB-friendly with his route leverage and natural tracking skills.

127 Noah Brown WR rSo Ohio State 6-2 222 4.56 4 Plays WR like a power forward with unlimited fouls to give. Imposing but raw with just 33 career catches.

128 Rayshawn Jenkins FS rSr Miami (FL) 6-1 214 4.51 4 Jenkins gets from A-to-B in a blink and arrives with pop, but tends to be feast or famine, missing tackles.

129 Samaje Perine RB Jr Oklahoma 5-11 233 4.65 4 Determined, powerful downhill runner who projects best as the bulldozer in a “Thunder and Lightning” duo.

130 Davon Godchaux DT Jr LSU 6-3 310 5.27 4 Non-descript LSU career (never earned SEC honors), but Godchaux has the power and effort to muddy gaps.

131 Kyle Fuller C rSr Baylor 6-5 307 5.24 4 Rare size, strength for C, especially one from the spread. Struggles with pad level, blocking on move, however.

132 Jessamen Dunker OG rSr Tennessee State 6-4 318 5.05 4 Dismissed from UF for multiple issues, but matured at TSU as a LT and OG; body/athleticism to develop.

133 J.J. Dielman OT rSr Utah 6-5 309 5.09 4 Just 5 games at C in 2016 due to injury but starting RT in 2014-15. Quick & tenacious. Projects best inside.

134 Dede Westbrook WR Sr Oklahoma 6-0 178 4.39 4 Big-play threat due to speed (12 TDs of 40+ yards in 2016), but rail thin with accountability concerns.

135 Zach Banner OG rSr Southern California 6-8 353 5.58 4 Dancing bear with surprisingly light feet at 6-8, 353 but may not be quick enough for OT and too tall for OG.

136 Connor Harris ILB Sr Lindenwood 5-11 242 4.73 4 NCAA-record 633 career tackles; feasted on D2 competition due to his patient, controlled and smart style.

137 Erik Magnuson OT rSr Michigan 6-5 305 5.41 4 Lacks the eye-popping measurables scouts prefer but is battle-tested and versatile, starting at LG, RG and RT.

138 Howard Wilson CB rSo Houston 6-1 184 4.57 4 Looking to capitalize on standout 2016 season (15 pd, 5 INTs), but too often plays outside the system.

139 Nazair Jones DT rJr North Carolina 6-5 304 5.11 4 Classic 3-4 DE with the arm length (34 5/8″), powerful frame and toughness to project as a future starter.

140 Jordan Morgan OG rSr Kutztown 6-3 309 5.36 4 Went from high school back-up to D2 All-American at LT; raw traits to be an eventual starter inside at OG.

141 Tanzel Smart DT Sr Tulane 6-1 296 5.24 4 Penetrating 3-tech DT with the initial burst and motor to overcome his lack of ideal height. 39.5 career TFL.

142 DOnta Foreman RB Jr Texas 6-0 233 4.58 4 Ran all over the Big 12 in 2016 (2,028 rush yards) with speed and stamina, but lacks a distinguishing trait.

143 Kenny Golladay WR rSr Northern Illinois 6-4 218 4.50 4 Intriguing developmental WR with terrific blend of height, speed and body control. North Dakota transfer.

144 Jeremy McNichols RB Jr Boise State 5-09 214 4.49 4 Runs with a workhorse mentality, using his vision to find open space; combined for 103 catches at BSU.

145 Shaquill Griffin CB Sr Central Florida 6-0 194 4.38 4-5 Formed dominant tandem with twin, Shaquem, at UCF. 26 passes defensed over 2015-16 & wowed at Combine.

146 Vince Biegel OLB rSr Wisconsin 6-3 246 4.67 4-5 Passionate leader with ideal intangibles; lacks ideal play strength, but athletic with an aggressive mindset.

147 Julien Davenport OT Sr Bucknell 6-7 318 5.45 4-5 Small school OT who didn’t look out of place at Sr Bowl. Surprisingly athletic with very long arms (36.5″).

148 Corey Clement RB Sr Wisconsin 5-10 220 4.68 4-5 Latest in the Wisky RB pipeline, Clement is well-built with plant-and-go burst; unreliable on third downs.

149 Devonte Fields OLB rSr Louisville 6-2 236 4.72 4-5 Gifted, albeit undersized edge rusher with eye-popping numbers at LOU & TCU. Comes w/ character red-flags.

150 Isaiah McKenzie WR Jr Georgia 5-07 173 4.42 4-5 Undersized w/ fumbling issues, but McKenzie has elite speed; set UGA record with four punt return TDs.

151 Xavier Woods SS Sr Louisiana Tech 5-11 197 4.54 4-5 Overshadowed in terrific S class but a proven playmaker with 14 INTs and 5 FF over past three seasons.

152 George Kittle TE rSr Iowa 6-4 247 4.52 4-5 A physical blocker and athletic receiver, Kittle had only 48 catches due to injury, but could be a better pro.

153 Corn Elder CB Sr Miami (FL) 5-10 183 4.55 4-5 Limited by lack of size (5-10, 183) but is a competitive, physical defender with the quickness to handle nickel.

154 Sean Harlow OG Sr Oregon State 6-4 303 5.15 4-5 College LT who will move to OG; Harlow has NFL power, but doesn’t always unleash it due to timing issues.

155 Conor McDermott OT rSr UCLA 6-8 307 5.18 4-5 Imposing, battle-tested former TE turned OT with the upside to make a roster if he can add core strength.

156 Jamaal Williams RB rSr Brigham Young 6-0 212 4.59 4-5 All-time leading rusher at BYU (3,901 yards); not a big play threat, but tough and wears down defenses.

157 Eddie Vanderdoes DT rJr UCLA 6-3 305 4.99 4-5 A gamble. Looked like a future top pick prior to suffering a torn ACL in 2015 and playing too heavy in 2016.

158 Dawuane Smoot DE Sr Illinois 6-3 264 4.77 4-5 At his best when he can pin his ears back and rush the QB, but power limitations will be an issue in the NFL.

159 Ryan Switzer WR Sr North Carolina 5-08 181 4.51 4-5 Obvious size restraints at 5-08, 181 but excellent quickness, hands and vision as a slot and punt returner.

160 Brian Hill RB Jr Wyoming 6-1 219 4.54 4-5 Hungry runner and toughness isn’t a question, but his crazed run style creates inconsistent tempo, results.

161 Deatrich Wise Jr. DE rSr Arkansas 6-5 274 4.92 4-5 Developmental two gap defender with excellent strength & length (35 5/8″ arms) at the point of attack.

162 James Conner RB rJr Pittsburgh 6-1 233 4.65 4-5 Beat cancer and perservered off the field; Ordinary athlete, but smash-mouth runner ideal for short-yardage.

163 Shelton Gibson WR rJr West Virginia 5-11 191 4.50 5 True speedster (4.39 at Pro Day) with 36% of his 80 catches over 2015-16 going for 25+ yards.

164 Jarron Jones DT rSr Notre Dame 6-6 316 5.33 5 Impressive movement skills and length for his frame, but unreliable effort and motor from snap-to-snap.

165 Matt Milano OLB Sr Boston College 6-0 223 4.67 5 Undersized but scrappy 4-3 OLB or 3-4 ILB candidate with the aggression to carve out a role on special teams.

166 Stacy Coley WR Sr Miami (FL) 6-1 195 4.45 5 Stamped with the fragile tag by some teams, but when healthy, Coley has field-stretching top-end speed.

167 Ben Braden OG rSr Michigan 6-6 329 5.04 5 Quieted critics of his athleticism with 5.04 in 40 at 329 pounds. Physical, versatile and battle-tested.

168 John Johnson FS Sr Boston College 6-1 205 4.54 5 Moved between CB and S while at BC; versatile athlete with the smarts and range to wear several hats.

169 DeAngelo Brown DT rSr Louisville 6-0 312 5.59 5 Built like a fire hydrant and can be just as tough to move when he keeps his pad level low. Natural NT.

170 Sam Rogers FB Sr Virginia Tech 5-10 231 4.93 5 More of a H-back than FB with his motion blocking and receiving skills; high energy player on special teams.

171 Brian Allen CB rSr Utah 6-3 215 4.48 5 Former WR turned CB with frame (incl. 34″ arms) and ballskills (team-leading 4 INTs in 2016) to develop.

172 Mack Hollins WR Sr North Carolina 6-4 221 4.53 5 Raw route runner, but long-striding speed to be a deep threat; four-time special teams captain (24 tackles).

173 Jeremy Sprinkle TE rSr Arkansas 6-5 252 4.69 5 Old school block-first tight end with enough speed and big mitts to contribute as receiver, as well.

174 Donnel Pumphrey RB Sr San Diego State 5-08 176 4.48 5 FBS all-time leading rusher (6,405 yards); undersized build, but quick and fearless – inexperienced returner.

175 Damontae Kazee CB rSr San Diego State 5-10 184 4.54 5 Joined former NFL LB Kirk Morrison as only SDSU defender to win Mountain West DPOY twice. 17 career INTs.

176 Josh Carraway DE rSr Texas Christian 6-3 242 4.74 5 Has some juice off the edge to disrupt the pocket, but relies on quickness, lacking point of attack power.

177 Josh Reynolds WR Sr Texas AM 6-3 194 4.52 5 Lanky vertical threat who averaged 17.0 yards per catch over career with 30 TDs vs. SEC.

178 Jermaine Eluemunor OG rSr Texas AM 6-4 332 5.28 5 London native with only 13 starts at A&M, mostly at RT; playing catch-up with his technical development.

179 Jonnu Smith TE Sr Florida International 6-3 248 4.62 5 Too often overlooked in special TE class… Athletic “joker” with agility, speed and grit as a blocker.

180 Matthew Dayes RB Sr North Carolina State 5-09 205 4.66 5 Doesn’t boast a distinguishing trait, but effective one-cut runner and reliable pass-catcher (98 catches).

181 Sam Tevi OT Sr Utah 6-5 311 5.27 5 Converted DL with a season starting at both LT (2015) and RT (2016). NFL-caliber feet and build but very raw.

182 Dylan Cole OLB rSr Missouri State 6-0 239 4.54 5 Prone to mental mistakes, but Cole trusts his eyes and has NFL-level speed to at-worst play special teams.

183 Ben Gedeon ILB Sr Michigan 6-2 244 4.75 5 Classic glass-eating, run-stuffing MLB. Three-year reserve who broke out in 2016 to earn 2nd Team All Big Ten.

184 Jeremy Cutrer CB Sr Middle Tennessee 6-1 167 4.52 5 Top Combine snub; Cutrer needs strength/nutrition work, but the raw measureables are worth developing.

185 Jon Toth C rSr Kentucky 6-5 307 5.51 5-6 Alert, technically-sound 48-game starter at C with the frame, athleticism to slide outside to OG if needed.

186 Charles Walker DT rJr Oklahoma 6-2 310 4.96 5-6 Left the Sooners in November after third concussion; athletic big man with a quick punch, but red flags.

187 Jadar Johnson SS Sr Clemson 6-0 206 4.60 5-6 Had to wait turn behind NFL DBs, not starting until 2016 when he led with 5 INTs. Rangy, confident athlete.

188 Hunter Dimick DE rSr Utah 6-3 268 4.75 5-6 Snubbed by Combine; pass rush is reliant more on hustle than twitchy athleticism, but he gets the job done.

189 Marquez White CB Sr Florida State 6-0 194 4.59 5-6 Lean, agile press corner with the arm length (32 1/8″) and quickness to mirror. Also played basketball at FSU.

190 Elijah Lee OLB Jr Kansas State 6-2 229 4.72 5-6 Surprise junior entry, Lee led KSU with 110 tackles in 2016; run-and-chase LB, but needs work in coverage.

191 Eric Saubert TE rSr Drake 6-5 253 4.72 5-6 NFL traits and production (17 TDs over 2015-16 seasons) but needs to play with greater consistency.

192 Dan Skipper OT Sr Arkansas 6-10 309 5.42 5-6 A skyscraper at LT, Skipper has enough foot speed for the NFL, but too easily put on skates; 7 blocked FGs.

193 Jerod Evans QB Jr Virginia Tech 6-3 232 4.80 5-6 Extremely raw dual-threat QB but one with upside given his big arm and bullish power as a runner.

194 Elijah McGuire RB Sr Louisiana 5-10 214 4.53 5-6 School’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (5,968); McGuire is a reliable receiver and change-of-pace RB.

195 Artavis Scott WR Jr Clemson 5-10 193 4.61 5-6 Quicker than fast slot receiver & returner. First true JR ever to play in Sr. Bowl after graduating in just 3 yrs.

196 DeAngelo Henderson RB rSr Coastal Carolina 5-07 208 4.48 5-6 Set D-1 record with a TD in 35 straight games; balanced RB with the instincts and feet to make guys miss.

197 Zane Gonzalez K Sr Arizona State 6-0 202 4.91 5-6 2016 Lou Groza winner. All-time FBS career record holder for most field goals (96) and points scored (494).

198 Travis Rudolph WR Jr Florida State 6-0 189 4.65 5-6 Average size/strength/speed WR; advanced routes but allows the ball to get on top of him, leading to drops.

199 Josh Malone WR Jr Tennessee 6-3 208 4.40 5-6 Vertical threat with excellent size/speed combo but raw route-runner, lacking explosiveness out of his breaks.

200 Austin Rehkow P Sr Idaho 6-3 214 4.84 5-6 Do-everything leg, handling the punts, kickoffs and field goals at Idaho; nice job with coffin corner punts.

201 Stevie Tuikolovatu DT rSr Southern California 6-1 331 5.45 6 Arguably the top traditional NG in the 2017 draft with the build and ballast of a Coke machine. Utah transfer.

202 Delano Hill FS Sr Michigan 6-1 216 4.47 6 So-so ballskills, but Hill is a shutdown run defender with range and at worst projects well on special teams.

203 Aaron Jones RB rJr Texas-El Paso 5-09 208 4.56 6 Cutback kamikaze with over 2,000 combined rushing (1,773) and receiving yards over 12 games in 2016.

204 Joe Mathis DE Sr Washington 6-2 266 4.86 6 Immaturity and injuries stunted his development, but Mathis has NFL skills if/when the light bulb stays on.

205 Jordan Evans ILB Sr Oklahoma 6-3 232 4.51 6 Combine snub after earning 2nd Tm All Big 12. Plays smaller than size and production suggest.

206 Josh Harvey-Clemons SS rSr Louisville 6-4 217 4.76 6 Dismissed from UGA and found a home at UL; oversized safety and needs a hybrid LB role in the NFL.

207 Jeremiah Ledbetter DT Sr Arkansas 6-3 280 4.84 6 Classic ‘tweener with a DT-like frame & game but DE size. Avg. height but good length (34 1/4″ arms) for 3-4 DE.

208 Ejuan Price OLB rSr Pittsburgh 5-11 241 4.84 6 Undersized, but also an unforgiving motor; lived in the backfield (51.1% of his 2016 tackles were for loss).

209 Dylan Donahue OLB Sr West Georgia 6-3 248 4.75 6 Undersized edge rusher with legitimate burst, bend, production (26.5 sacks over 2015-16) & NFL bloodlines.

210 Amba Etta-Tawo WR rSr Syracuse 6-1 208 4.49 6 Maryland grad transfer, made most of his final season (94/1,482/14); high batting average as a deep threat.

211 Michael Roberts TE Sr Toledo 6-4 270 4.86 6 Imposing target over the middle with long arms & huge mitts (11 1/2″). Led all TEs with 16 TDs in 2016.

212 KD Cannon WR Jr Baylor 5-11 182 4.41 6 Deadly downfield with vertical speed and tracking skills to stress coverage; limited route work at Baylor.

213 Storm Norton OT rSr Toledo 6-7 307 5.12 6 Developmental tackle with terrific size, including long arms (35 1/4″). Must play with better leverage to stick.

214 Joshua Dobbs QB Sr Tennessee 6-3 216 4.64 6 Checks boxes with his size, athleticism and intelligence; NFL arm strenght is passable, but accuracy isn’t.

215 Channing Stribling CB Sr Michigan 6-1 188 4.60 6 Raw press corner who only emerged as a starter in 2016 but led talented D with 13 PBU, including 4 INTs.

216 Brandon Wilson CB rSr Houston 5-10 198 4.40 6 Inconsistent cover skills, but tested off the charts and might be able to find a home as a returner (or at RB).

217 T.J. Logan RB Sr North Carolina 5-09 196 4.37 Electric speed, leading all RBs with 4.37 in 40 at the Combine. Accomplished receiver and returner, as well.

218 Lorenzo Jerome SS Sr Saint Francis (PA) 5-10 204 4.70 6 Lacks ideal NFL measureables, but closing burst and nose for the ball are there, always in the vicinity.

219 Jake Elliott K Sr Memphis 5-09 167 4.79 6-7 Broke Patriots’ S. Gostkowski’s career scoring record at Memphis. 77.88% accuracy over career.

220 Justin Senior OT rSr Mississippi State 6-5 331 5.55 6-7 Quebec native who showed steady development in Starkville; halts rushers when he plays within himself.

221 Marquel Lee ILB Sr Wake Forest 6-3 240 4.78 6-7 Impressive resume’ with 291 career tackles, including 42 for loss. Despite bulk, Lee’s at his best on the move.

222 Robert Davis WR Sr Georgia State 6-3 219 4.44 6-7 Cousin of Panthers LB Thomas Davis; Holds most GSU receiving records, giving QB a target at all levels.

223 Keionta Davis DE rSr Chattanooga 6-3 271 4.86 6-7 Dominated FCS with 24 combined sacks in 2015-16 & held own vs ‘Bama. Compact, powerful base end.

224 Treyvon Hester DT rSr Toledo 6-2 300 5.09 6-7 Hester has an active play style, but often limited by pad level issues; dinged due to a torn labrum in 2016.

225 DeVeon Smith RB Sr Michigan 5-11 223 4.85 6-7 Bullish between-the-tackles runner with excellent leg drive, toughnes. Lack of speed may force move to FB.

226 Jalen Reeves-Maybin OLB Sr Tennessee 6-0 230 4.72 6-7 Reliable athlete, tackler and leader with starter potential in a run-and-hit scheme, but medicals are red flag.

227 Calvin Munson OLB Sr San Diego State 6-1 241 4.79 6-7 Instinctive, physical & productive LB who may project best inside in NFL where avg speed would be mitigated.

228 Aviante Collins OG rSr Texas Christian 6-4 295 4.81 6-7 Created buzz at the Combine with his 40-yard dash (4.81) and bench (34 reps), but tape is spotty at best.

229 Aarion Penton CB Sr Missouri 5-10 198 4.61 6-7 Led SEC with 17 passes defended in 2016, including 5 INTs. Quicker than faster, projecting best inside.

230 Chad Williams WR Sr Grambling State 6-0 207 4.43 6-7 Off-field history is an issue, but on the field, Williams has the NFL size/speed to create and make plays.

231 Javancy Jones OLB Sr Jackson State 6-1 245 4.87 6-7 Dominated FCS with combined 45.5 TFL as undersized edge rusher. Impressed at Shrine Game as off-ball LB.

232 Cameron Tom C Sr Southern Miss 6-3 291 5.17 6-7 Old-school blocker and anchor of USM offense with most runs going behind him; understands his strengths.

233 Freddie Stevenson FB Sr Florida State 6-0 234 4.75 6-7 Traditional FB. Powerful lead blocker when he keeps his pads down and an effective runner, receiver.

234 Jordan Sterns FS Sr Oklahoma State 5-11 198 4.67 6-7 100+ tackles last three seasons and production matches the tape, but wild pursuit angles dents his average.

235 Billy Brown TE rSr Shepherd 6-3 254 4.70 6-7 Dominated at D2 as a WR with 22 TDs in 2016 alone. A project regardless & one likely moved to slot or TE.

236 Jeremy Clark CB rSr Michigan 6-3 221 4.59 7 Switched between SS and CB at UM; missed most of 2016 (ACL) and not NFL-ready, but ideal pet project.

237 Corey Levin OG Sr Chattanooga 6-4 307 5.16 7 51-game starter with 2+ seasons at LT, LG. Projects best inside in NFL with the pop and athleticism to stick.

238 Chad Kelly QB Sr Mississippi 6-2 224 4.76 7 Nephew of Jim Kelly; arm and toughness are NFL ready, but medicals and maturity are two strong concerns.

239 Nate Hairston CB rSr Temple 6-0 196 4.52 7 Switched from WR to CB in 2015, only starting in 2016. Lump of clay with size, speed and aggressive nature.

240 Josh Tupou DT rSr Colorado 6-3 353 5.35 7 Missed 2015 due to an arrest; wide-hipped and carries it well to be a space-eater in any pro scheme.

241 Bryan Cox DE rSr Florida 6-3 265 4.89 7 Bigger but not as athletic or consistent as dad (former Dolphins LB), projecting best as 4-3 base end.

242 Kenny Allen P rSr Michigan 6-3 218 4.98 7 Field goal kicker in 2015, adding punting in 2016; also handled kickoffs with 60.7% resulting in touchbacks.

243 Tedric Thompson SS Sr Colorado 6-0 204 4.60 7 Ballhawk FS. FBS-high 23 passes defensed in 2016, including 7 INTs. Brother, Cedric, a S for Dolphins.

244 Brendan Langley CB rSr Lamar (TX) 6-0 201 4.43 7 UGA transfer; Langley is raw as blue steak, but his size, athleticism and WR-like skills nice place to start.

245 Bug Howard WR Sr North Carolina 6-4 221 4.58 7 Big-bodied possession receiver with reliable hands. Questionable juice to create separation against NFL CBs.

246 C.J. Beathard QB rSr Iowa 6-2 219 4.86 7 Beathard is wired right (grandson of former GM Bobby Beathard), but inconsistent as a downfield passer.

247 Jerry Ugokwe OT rSr William & Mary 6-7 321 5.61 7 Nigeria native who only began playing as a JR in high school. Certainly a project but has long limbs, light feet.

248 Tashawn Bower OLB Sr LSU 6-5 250 4.82 7 Bower looks the part of a NFL edge rusher in a 3-4, but his rush plan lacks variety, stalling out quickly.

249 Ezra Robinson CB rSr Tennessee State 5-11 189 4.47 7 Michigan State transfer. Recorded five INTs, returning 2 for TDs in 2016. Plays smaller than his average size.

250 Jacob Hollister TE Sr Wyoming 6-4 239 4.64 7 Unreliable as an inline blocker, but Hollister moves well in his routes with aggressive attacking skills.

251 Blair Brown ILB rSr Ohio 5-11 238 4.65 7 Breakout senior season (128 tackles, 15 TFL) in 2nd year as starter, showing NFL-caliber smarts, tackling.

252 Steven Taylor OLB rSr Houston 6-0 228 4.87 7 Magnet to the ball, which shows vs. the run and the pass; lack of NFL speed could limit his pro ceiling.

253 Nate Iese FB rSr UCLA 6-3 252 4.97 7 More H-back than traditional lead blocker. Soft hands and body control as a receiver but below avg. speed.

254 Alek Torgersen QB Sr Pennsylvania 6-2 218 4.91 7-FA Rewrote the Penn record books, but hasn’t seen anything resembling a NFL defense; draftable passing skills.

255 Levon Myers OT rSr Northern Illinois 6-5 309 5.41 7-FA Classic mauler in the running game who will likely be moved inside to OG in the NFL.

256 Jake Eldrenkamp OG rSr Washington 6-4 302 5.39 7-FA 2-year starter at OG and top scholar athlete; technically savvy and tough, but needs to get stronger.

257 D.J. Jones DT Sr Mississippi 6-1 319 5.04 7-FA Stubby DT/NG with the initial burst to penetrate gaps and the leverage advantage to hold up vs. the run.

258 Garrett Sickels DE rJr Penn State 6-3 261 4.90 7-FA Sickels lacks a dominant trait, but gets the offense off-schedule due to his relentless hustle and get-off.

259 Rodney Adams WR rSr South Florida 6-1 189 4.44 7-FA Slim but speedy WR who doubled as a KR at USF after transfer from Toledo. 2-time All-American Conf. pick.

260 Jimmie Gilbert OLB Sr Colorado 6-4 231 4.68 7-FA Tall, lean build resembles a WR more than a LB; needs strength work, but has pass rush skills (10.5 sacks).

261 Tarik Cohen RB Sr North Carolina AT 5-06 179 4.42 7-FA Mighty mite often compared to Darren Sproles. 3-time MEAC Off. Player of Year. 5,619 career rushing yards.

262 Dallas Lloyd SS rSr Stanford 6-2 213 4.64 7-FA Will be a 26-year old rookie; floats well in zone coverage, reading the eyes of the QB and jumping routes.

263 Johnathan Ford FS Sr Auburn 5-11 205 4.40 7-FA Former highly touted prep RB turned DB. Handled S & nickel roles at Auburn, projecting best as box S in NFL.

264 Darius English DE rSr South Carolina 6-5 248 4.84 7-FA Size, length and athleticism are great foundation traits, but needs strength work and to improve his counters.

265 Chris Carson RB Sr Oklahoma State 6-0 218 4.58 7-FA Highly regarded JUCO RB who flashed but didn’t dominate at OKSU. Downhill runner with NFL size, power.

266 Anthony Firkser FB Sr Harvard 6-2 241 4.86 7-FA Looking to follow in the foosteps of Kyle Juszczyk, Firkser is a versatile pass-catcher with a hybrid skill-set.

267 Ishmael Zamora WR rSo Baylor 6-3 220 4.63 7-FA Former HS track star with the height/build-up speed to project as vertical threat. Raw as it gets but gifted.

268 Ashton Lampkin CB rSr Oklahoma State 6-0 189 4.52 7-FA Competes with fluid movements and play speed to stay attached to WRs but lacks NFL discipline right now.

269 Patrick Gamble DT rSr Georgia Tech 6-4 277 4.96 7-FA Former basketball player with developing frame. Steadily improved. 54 tackles, incl. 10.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks as SR.

270 Keion Adams DE Sr Western Michigan 6-2 247 4.70 7-FA Tweener skill-set with issues vs. the run, but Adams can wrap the corner with his get-off and atheltic bend.

271 Cole Croston OT rSr Iowa 6-5 307 5.07 7-FA Project from program well known for producing NFL OL. Developing frame. Needs to get stronger at POA.

272 Fish Smithson FS rSr Kansas 5-10 201 4.55 7-FA Strength issues leaves him unreliable vs. the run, but Smithson has a natural feel in coverage with ballskills.

273 Avery Gennesy OG rSr Texas AM 6-3 318 5.35 7-FA First Team All-SEC at LT in 2016 in first season as starter. Agile but lacks ideal size, power. May move to OG.

274 Woody Baron DT rSr Virginia Tech 6-1 275 4.92 7-FA Buried on the depth chart, but blossomed as a senior, finishing among ACC leaders with 18.5 TFL in 2016.

275 Lewis Neal DE Sr LSU 6-0 274 4.82 7-FA Bull rush specialist with short build but long arms. Powerful and battle-tested but a limited athlete.

276 Shalom Luani SS Sr Washington State 5-11 202 4.55 7-FA Former soccer star in Tonga; Luani is undersized, but his foot quickness and nasty edge are NFL worthy.

277 Treston DeCoud CB Sr Oregon State 6-2 206 4.62 7-FA Long, physical press CB who spent time at two JUCOs prior to OSU. Honorable Mention w/ 10 PBUs in 2016.

278 Darreus Rogers WR rSr Southern California 6-1 216 4.90 7-FA Well-built and plays with a my ball mentality, but ordinary speed/athleticism limit ways to get him the ball.

279 Joe Williams RB Sr Utah 5-11 210 4.41 7-FA Legit NFL talent. Ran for 1,420 yards in just 9 games in 2016. Off-field ?s incl. brief retirement early in 2016.

280 Cethan Carter TE Sr Nebraska 6-3 241 4.68 7-FA Snatch-and-secure zone busting pass-catcher; underpowered blocker and will need a hybrid H-back role.

281 Damien Mama OG Jr Southern California 6-3 334 5.84 7-FA Massive roadgrader with 35″ arms and the power to move people. Struggled with weight throughout career.

282 Javarius Leamon OT rSr South Carolina State 6-7 332 5.39 7-FA Clemson commit (didn’t qualify); 31 starts at SCST and shows NFL promise with his size and movements.

283 Jay Guillermo C rSr Clemson 6-3 298 5.48 7-FA Struggled with expectations as highly touted prep & sought out counseling. Returned to become All-American.

284 Hardy Nickerson ILB rSr Illinois 6-0 232 4.78 7-FA The son of former Pro Bowl LB, Nickerson is undersized, but is a locked-in competitor with reliable speed.

285 Damoreea Stringfellow WR rJr Mississippi 6-2 212 4.58 7-FA Well-built split end with enough speed, body control and hands to stick if teams overlook character concerns.

286 Trevor Knight QB rSr Texas AM 6-1 219 4.54 7-FA Athletic QB with top intangibles and intelligence; erratic passer and best NFL route might be at WR or SS.

287 Sojourn Shelton CB Sr Wisconsin 5-09 177 4.51 7-FA Ultra-quick cover corner with light feet, fluid hips & route anticipation. Lack of size is “big” issue, though.

288 Noble Nwachukwu DE rSr West Virginia 6-1 268 4.83 7-FA Flexible athlete with upper body strength work through blocks; NFL teams split on his best pro position.

289 Grover Stewart DT rSr Albany State 6-4 347 5.14 7-FA Imposing DT with impressive quickness for massive frame. Raw but has traits to develop as run-stuffer.

290 Brandon Bell OLB Sr Penn State 6-1 233 4.70 7-FA Needs work in coverage, but Bell has the functional skill-set and mental make-up to find the field in the NFL.

291 Michael Rector WR rSr Stanford 6-0 193 4.42 7-FA Legitimate NFL athlete with good speed. Stunted development in routes, hands in part due to run-first offense.

292 Taquan Mizzell RB Sr Virginia 5-10 197 4.55 7-FA Appropriately nicknamed “smoke” due to his lateral quicks to juke out of trouble; 195 career catches at UVA.

293 Najee Murray CB rSr Kent State 5-09 182 4.54 7-FA Pesky cover corner who earned First Team All-MAC in 2016. Agile, alert and competitive. Ohio State transfer.

294 James Onwualu OLB Sr Notre Dame 6-1 228 4.76 7-FA The talent and character for the NFL are there, but it hasn’t translated to reliable football production (yet).

295 Dymonte Thomas SS Sr Michigan 5-11 194 4.50 7-FA Versatile DB with experience at FS, SS and CB. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2016 with 10 PBUs.

296 David Jones FS rSr Richmond 6-1 205 4.43 7-FA Missed most of 2016 (broken arm), but was dynamic in 2015 (9 INTs); athletic with ball skills and FBI.

297 Seth Russell QB rSr Baylor 6-3 213 4.67 7-FA Stunted growth due to injuries, scheme but is a good athlete with enough RPMs, touch to warrant a flyer pick.

298 Blake Jarwin TE rSr Oklahoma State 6-5 246 4.73 7-FA Former walk-on, Jarwin was underutilized (41 career catches), but has intriguing size and want-to attitude.

299 Max Rich OT Sr Harvard 6-7 311 5.12 7-FA Two-time All-Ivy League LT with NFL size. Would be Harvard’s third OL graduating to NFL in past two years.

300 Cameron Lee OG Sr Illinois State 6-5 312 5.44 7-FA Former walk-on, Lee is a marginal athelte, but his power and frame have grabbed the attention of scouts.

301 Elijah Hood RB Jr North Carolina 6-0 232 4.57 7-FA Powerful downhill RB. Ran for 1,463 yards and 17 TDs as bell-cow in 2015 before splitting carries in 2016.

302 Isaac Rochell DE Sr Notre Dame 6-4 280 4.89 7-FA Rochell is flush with traits, just needs to use them in unison; projects best in a 3-4 scheme as a two-gapper.

303 Emmanuel Holder FB rSr Towson 5-11 266 4.89 7-FA Round mound of put-them-on-the-ground lead blocker with soft hands to double as a receiver.

304 Michael Coe C rSr North Dakota 6-2 300 5.23 7-FA Western New Mexico transfer, Coe started at four of the five OL spots in college; thickly built and strong.

305 Des Lawrence CB Sr North Carolina 6-0 187 4.55 7-FA Three-year starter and two-time All-ACC selection with 30 career PBUs. Battle-tested but lacks athletic upside.

306 Aaron Curry DT rSr Texas Christian 6-2 278 4.98 7-FA Nebraska transfer, Curry led all TCU DL in tackles (50) in 2016; quick off the snap, but tweener skill-set.

307 Jehu Chesson WR rSr Michigan 6-3 204 4.47 7-FA Big, physical WR coming off disappointing 2016. Can make the tough grab but doesn’t play up to timed speed.

308 Jayon Brown ILB Sr UCLA 6-0 231 4.70 7-FA Undersized frame, but explosive, smart and covers a lot of green to be a factor vs. the run and the pass.

309 Sefo Liufau QB Sr Colorado 6-3 232 5.08 7-FA Gritty dual-threat QB with the athleticism and frame to consider at other positions. Sporadic accuracy.

310 Dare Ogunbowale RB rSr Wisconsin 5-11 213 4.65 7-FA Ex-DB with only 319 carries in college; Dare only gets what is blocked for him, but has plus receiving skills.

311 Montae Nicholson SS Jr Michigan State 6-2 212 4.42 7-FA Intriguing size-speed prospect from program with track record for NFL DBs but limited production, aggression.

312 Darrell Daniels TE Sr Washington 6-3 247 4.55 7-FA Looks like a former WR, not a refined TE and lacks a true offensive identity; practice squad candidate.

313 Ahmad Thomas FS Sr Oklahoma 6-0 214 4.68 7-FA Two-time All-Big 12 defender with prototypical size and physicality but lacks the speed (4.68) for coverage.

314 Xavier Coleman CB Sr Portland State 5-11 189 4.50 7-FA Attracted NFL attention in 2015 (18 PD, 5 INTs), but teams didn’t throw his way in 2016 (7 PD, 2 INTs).

315 Dakota Ball FB rSr Alabama 6-2 271 5.16 7-FA Spent time along DL, TE, H-back and FB for Crimson Tide. Lacks speed & agility but brings a wallop.

316 Sae Tautu OLB rSr Brigham Young 6-2 238 4.61 7-FA Older prospect with only one year of starting experience; finished among team leaders in 2016 with 11 TFL.

317 Ifeadi Odenigbo DE rSr Northwestern 6-3 258 4.72 7-FA Overshadowed at Northwestern but a developing edge rusher with compact, powerful frame. 10 sacks in 2016.

318 Kofi Amichia OG rSr South Florida 6-4 302 4.99 7-FA 2-year starter at LT for USF, starting every game the past two seasons; quick, but lacks prototypical size.

319 Victor Salako OT rSr Oklahoma State 6-6 316 5.47 7-FA UAB-transfer who developed into 2nd Team All-Big 12 LT in 2016. Big & burly but may have to slide to OG.

320 Bart Houston QB rSr Wisconsin 6-3 234 5.12 7-FA Only 192 career pass attempts and lost starting job early in 2016 (still a team leader); smooth release.

321 Matthew Godin DT rSr Michigan 6-5 295 5.13 7-FA Power run-stuffing presence who earned HM All-Big Ten inside at DT but projects better to 3-4 DE in NFL.

322 Gabe Marks WR rSr Washington State 5-11 189 4.56 7-FA Straight shooter with his comments and fearless on the field, despite his wiry frame; lacks ideal NFL traits.

323 Brandon Kublanow C Sr Georgia 6-2 300 5.27 7-FA Squatty, pro-style C with the toughness & dependability to potentially stick. Started final 39 games of career.

324 Pharaoh Brown TE rSr Oregon 6-6 255 4.83 7-FA Smooth athelte and massive target, but hasn’t looked the same since his gruesome 2014 knee injury.

325 Justin Vogel P Sr Miami (FL) 6-4 219 4.70 7-FA Well-built P with NFL bloodlines (father, Paul, was LB in HOU). Good directional and hangtime but avg. power.

326 Jack Tocho CB Sr North Carolina State 6-0 202 4.54 7-FA Checks boxes with his size, strength and toughness, but not a sudden mover and might fit best at safety.

327 Riley Bullough ILB rSr Michigan State 6-2 226 4.73 7-FA 3rd generation legacy at LB for MSU. Instinctive, physical and tough but limited size & athleticism.

328 Michael Zunica FB Sr Kansas 5-11 237 4.93 7-FA Walk-on transfer from Columbia, Zunica played both RB and hybrid FB/TE role at KU; classic overachiever.

329 Avery Moss DE rSr Youngstown State 6-3 264 4.79 7-FA Teamed w/ Derek Rivers to dominate edge in 2016 (17.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 FF). Nebraska transfer w/ burst, length.

330 Michael Tyson FS Sr Cincinnati 6-1 204 4.56 7-FA CB/LB/S hybrid and needs a specific role on defense; there are holes in his game, but shows NFL play speed.

331 Winston Craig DT rSr Richmond 6-3 288 5.02 7-FA Undersized DT with a knack for creating big plays, including 11 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 blocked FGs, INT in 2016.

332 Quincy Adeboyejo WR Sr Mississippi 6-3 197 4.42 7-FA Good-sized target with elite speed, but lacks consistency on tape with shaky hands and rough routes.

333 Josh Thornton CB Sr Southern Utah 5-10 180 4.37 7-FA Signed w/ Illinois but wound up at JUCO then SUU. Slim but highly athletic incl. 4.37 at Pro Day. 3 INTs in 2016.

334 Pita Taumoepenu OLB Sr Utah 6-1 243 4.67 7-FA Capitalized on added playing time in 2016 (9 sacks); underpowered, but shoots out of his stance as a rusher.

335 Kyle Kalis OG rSr Michigan 6-4 306 5.52 7-FA Smart, physical and technically sound OG with NFL bloodlines. Might be maxed out athletically, however.

336 Michael Dunn OT rSr Maryland 6-5 300 5.28 7-FA Former walk-on, Dunn started 48 games spread everywhere except OC; coming off shoulder surgery.

337 Adam Griffith K rSr Alabama 5-10 183 4.87 7-FA Solid leg strength and improved accuracy over career, topping out at 75% in 2016. Knack for onside kicks.

338 Weston Steelhammer SS Sr Air Force 6-1 197 4.77 7-FA Top name in the 2017 class; Steelhammer has average size/speed, but boasts NFL effort and make-up.

339 Prescott Line FB rSr Michigan State 5-11 246 4.96 7-FA Grad transfer from SMU. Downhill runner with the build, aggression to develop into classic lead blocker.

340 Cole Mazza LS Sr Alabama 6-1 246 5.21 7-FA Mazza offers an ideal resume at Alabama: four-year starting long-snapper with a perfect snapping record.

341 Chase Roullier C rSr Wyoming 6-4 312 5.54 7-FA Looks smaller, quicker on tape than #s suggests. Ideal practice squad candidate who must get stronger.

342 Cole Hikutini TE Sr Louisville 6-4 247 4.85 7-FA Unreliable hands, but Hikutini has the athletic gifts to create mismatches, using speed in/out of his breaks.

343 Tanner Vallejo ILB Sr Boise State 6-1 228 4.67 7-FA Looked like a future early pick in 2014 but injuries took their toll 2015-16. Could be a steal if healthy.

344 Trent Taylor WR Sr Louisiana Tech 5-08 181 4.63 7-FA Vastly undersized and quicker than fast, but Taylor uses crafty movments to be dynamic out of the slot.

345 Chuck Clark FS Sr Virginia Tech 6-0 208 4.54 7-FA Smart, versatile S was a three-year starter and two-time captain for program known for producing NFL DBs.

346 Joshua Holsey CB rSr Auburn 5-10 190 4.48 7-FA Holsey tore the ACL in his left knee (twice) over his Auburn career, but had career-bests in 2016 (3 INTs).

347 Nate Theaker OG rSr Wayne State (MI) 6-5 315 5.41 7-FA Looks the part. Starting experience at LT, RT & RG. Projects best inside to OG. Missed 2015 w/ back surgery.

348 Ralph Green III DT rSr Indiana 6-3 317 5.14 7-FA Upright and stiff, but active hands to eventually get to the pocket; not afraid to say what is on his mind.

349 DNerius Antoine SS Sr Southern Miss 5-11 215 4.58 7-FA 2-time All-Conf. USA pick was a Combine snub but impressed at Pro Day. Box safety with sp. teams potential.

350 Jemar Clark OT rSr Arkansas State 6-5 300 5.28 7-FA College LT who stays light on his feet and utilizes angles to shield run lanes, but hand placement needs work.

–NFLDraftScout.com, owned and operated by The Sports Xchange, is celebrating its 30th year as a preeminent draft destination.