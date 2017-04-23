Three More Resorts Shut Down Lifts For 2017 Ski Season

April 23, 2017 5:29 PM
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – And then there were four.

( credit: Winter Park Ski Resort)

With the Sunday’s closures of Vail, Breckenridge, and Winter Park ski areas, only four resorts remain open in this 2017 winter ski season.

Purgatory (on a limited Friday-Sunday schedule) and Mary Jane are open one more week. Loveland is slated to close May 7th and Arapahoe Basin has estimated its last runs will be taken in mid-June.

The ski season got off to a poor start last year. Loveland was one of two ski areas that delayed their opening day due to lack of snow.

That delay was dramatically offset by a mid-January storm that rocked the mountains with heavy snow. Several ski areas temporarily closed due to avalanche danger and difficult travel conditions.

Now the resorts turn their attention to the summer recreations.

Dates for the 2017-18 ski season have not yet been announced.

