Three More Resorts Shut Down Lifts For 2017 Ski Season

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – And then there were four.

With the Sunday’s closures of Vail, Breckenridge, and Winter Park ski areas, only four resorts remain open in this 2017 winter ski season.

Purgatory (on a limited Friday-Sunday schedule) and Mary Jane are open one more week. Loveland is slated to close May 7th and Arapahoe Basin has estimated its last runs will be taken in mid-June.

The ski season got off to a poor start last year. Loveland was one of two ski areas that delayed their opening day due to lack of snow.

Sad to say bye to riding on the Winter Park side, but Spring Splash is kind of the best!#winterparkresort #seizetheseven #gopro pic.twitter.com/S71hUufq4z — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) April 23, 2017

That delay was dramatically offset by a mid-January storm that rocked the mountains with heavy snow. Several ski areas temporarily closed due to avalanche danger and difficult travel conditions.

Now the resorts turn their attention to the summer recreations.

Dates for the 2017-18 ski season have not yet been announced.

Additional Resources

Track the ski and snowboard trails and lifts status across Colorado on Colorado Ski Country USA or on Vail Resorts’ Snow.com page