Explosion Rocks Motel With Long-Term Residents

April 23, 2017 10:46 AM
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An explosion rocked a motel in Loveland on Saturday.

The explosion happened at the Rosebud Motel on Eisenhower Boulevard and Monroe Street. The blast so powerful it blew out a wall.

Firefighters worked for hours to put out the fire that followed and long-term motel residents were forced from their rooms.

Three motel guests were injured and two of them were transported to a local hospital.

A firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries.

“We were in our room and next thing we know there’s an explosion and debris from our ceiling almost fell on our heads,” motel guest Heather Kramer said. “We came out and there was a fire coming out of our windows … the door had been blown out.”

The Red Cross responded to help those who were displaced.

