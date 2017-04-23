Explosion Rocks Motel With Long-Term Residents

Latest Forecast: Sunday Warmth With More Rain By Tuesday Lots of high cloudiness will be flowing over Colorado with westerly winds for Sunday. With a high pressure ridge moving over the central Rockies. This flow will help temperatures across the eastern plains to warm into the 70s and 80s.

March For Science: 'Future Of Our Earth Is At Stake'Scientists and their supporters came together in Civic Center Park to encourage the public to stand up for science. With colorful signs and flags, concerned citizens of all ages from across Colorado came to Denver to make their voices heard.