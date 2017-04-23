Latest Forecast: Sunday Warmth With More Rain By Tuesday

April 23, 2017 7:38 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Lots of high cloudiness will be flowing over Colorado with westerly winds for Sunday. With a high pressure ridge moving over the central Rockies. This flow will help temperatures across the eastern plains to warm into the 70s and 80s. Mountain highs will rise into the 60s with 60s and 70s over the western slope.

A cold front will slide through on Monday with rain and mountain snow over western Colorado to start the week. The front will cool down the eastern plains but, not produce much moisture. This system will open the door however, for better chances for rain and cooler temperatures Tuesday through Friday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

