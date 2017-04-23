Cultural Events Opens Doors Between Architecture & Art

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Doors Open Denver is a two-day celebration of architecture and design throughout the city. Six cultural experiences will explore how architecture influences art. The cultural platform is called “Building Behavior.”

LINK: “Building Behavior” As Part Of Doors Open Denver (April 29th & 30th)

“Artists help us reflect on the world that we’re in. They often act like mirrors to help us consider our environment, to consider future projections, to reconsider the past sometimes. So the six different art and culture interventions help people dive a little bit deeper into the architecture of Denver,” said Cortney Lane Stell, the curator of “Building Behavior” for Doors Open Denver.

Among the cultural events is an art exhibition called “Peep Show” at the Castle Marne in the City Park neighborhood. The 1889 Historic Landmark bed & breakfast will host 10 art installations inspired by the different rooms at the inn. Artist Amber Cobb is working on a piece for the honeymoon suite.

“I wanted to show maybe the remnants of a night with a lover, maybe the idea of kind of wanting to keep someone. So the stuffed animal acts like a symbol for comfort and wanting to keep that with you,” Cobb told CBS4.

Another cultural event is called “Synthesizer Sunday.” For one-day only five music artists will play in the Galleria at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The music is influenced by the tall glass domes in the space. One artist says that he’s playing music generated from the structure itself.

“So that is actually the Galleria itself, reverse engineered if you will into a waveform that I’ve loaded into a sampler. And so I’ll be performing with all sorts of sounds and images re-synthesized from the Galleria,” said Mark Mosher, synthesist.

“Building Behavior” features the works of 30 local artists, and is free and open to the public on the weekend of April 29 and 30.

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.