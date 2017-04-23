Columbine Survivors Helping Those With PTSD Get Resources For Help

April 23, 2017 3:33 PM
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been 18 years since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School. Now students who were inside the school during the attack say they’ve found a new purpose — to give back.

Twelve students and a teacher were killed.

Saturday night former students raised money for their nonprofit organization. Their goal is to help people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder following traumatic events like the one they lived through.

It was the largest fundraiser of the year for The Rebels Project.

“Every time something like this happens you take a step back into that 17-year-old person I was, trapped in that room for six hours … it was just petrifying,” Zach Cartaya with The Rebels Project said.

For more than a decade many students who were at Columbine lived with the effects and no help.

“There are long-term effects and long-term issues with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Cartaya said.

The Rebel Project is helping people get access to PTSD treatment and counseling and they’ve learned that PTSD lasts a lifetime.

“We all went to Columbine and we’re all survivors,” said Zac Rissmiller with the Resolute Brewing Company. “Post-traumatic stress disorder does not just leave. It’s something that you can deal with, though.”

Rissmiller says he’s seen firsthand how The Rebel Project can help.

“It sneaks up on you. I don’t know how to describe it, but it will absolutely wreck your life,” he said. “This is an organization that will help you and I’ve used their resources. It’s cathartic for me to hold this event.”

The hope is to reach beyond survivors of major events and expand to veterans or anyone else online who needs help.

The Rebels Project is always looking for more donations so they can expand their outreach. Visit The Rebels Project website for more information.

