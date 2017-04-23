April The Giraffe’s Cam To Return

HARPURSVILE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe’s live camera will return.
The Animal Adventure Park posted the update to their Facebook page Sunday morning, saying “this week [they] will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress!”
A permanent yard cam is also in the works, so we can see April, Oliver, and Baby G whenever they decide to go outside.
The popular giraffe cam was taken down last Friday as park employees work to get ready to open for the season soon.
In their post the park also updated us on the status of Baby G’s naming contest, which will be wrapped up by around May 1.
Monday morning, CBS Denver will do a live interview on Facebook with Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch.