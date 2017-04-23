A Long Time Coming: Rockies Sweep Giants At Coors Field

DENVER (AP) – Kyle Freeland scattered six hits over seven sharp innings, Gerardo Parra hit a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat San Francisco 8-0 on Sunday for their first three-game sweep of the Giants at Coors Field since 2002.
Freeland (2-1) mixed a wicked sinker with a two-seam fastball to get 12 groundouts and three strikeouts. The Denver native also shattered three bats on a day when the Giants changed their lineup to try to break out of a hitting funk. It didn’t work as they lost for the sixth time in seven games. At 6-13, they’re off to their worst start since 1983.
Jeff Samardzija (0-4) remains winless after going 5 1/3 innings and surrendering seven runs.
Colorado leads the NL West with a 13-6 mark.
– By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer
