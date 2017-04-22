Man’s Body Recovered 1 Month After Canoe Capsized

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews have recovered the body of man who drowned a month ago.

Henry Wendel, 66, fell out of a canoe into Wellington Lake near Bailey in Jefferson County on March 22. His wife made it to shore and was treated for hypothermia but search teams at the time were unable to find Wendel.

Two employees at the private lake, Jim Turner and David Meedham, got into another canoe and rescued the woman who had been in the water for about 30 minutes. She was not wearing a life jacket and had been yelling for help while in the water.

The couple had life vests with them but were not wearing them.

The search had to be called off twice due to bad weather.

Wellington Lake is located in Jefferson County about 11 miles south of Bailey. It’s about 150 acres in size, about one mile long and 40 feet deep in some spots.