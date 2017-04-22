Man Found Dead In Backyard After Scuffle With Deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Adams County are investigating the death of a man who tried to flee from deputies.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a possible drunk driving call around 4 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived the suspect pulled into a random driveway and attempted to enter a house.

The sheriff’s office said deputies made contact with the man after he couldn’t get into the home. He appeared uneasy and a short scuffle ensued.

The man then fled from the deputies into the neighborhood. A perimeter was set up and the man was found dead in the backyard of a nearby home.

There were no signs of trauma. Authorities are investigation if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the man’s death.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

