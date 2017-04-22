Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes NW Colorado

April 22, 2017 4:01 PM

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Earth shook on Earth Day.

A small earthquake rolled through northwestern Colorado just before noon Saturday.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden indicates a 3.9-magnitude quake struck at 11:48 a.m. It was centered three miles W-NW of Rangely at an estimated depth of six kilometers.

Another quake occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, according to the USGS. This one, at 3;44 a.m., detected more than 22 miles outside Craig at a depth of five kilometers.

There have been no reports of damage from either.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia