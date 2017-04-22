Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes NW Colorado

RANGELY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Earth shook on Earth Day.
A small earthquake rolled through northwestern Colorado just before noon Saturday.
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden indicates a 3.9-magnitude quake struck at 11:48 a.m. It was centered three miles W-NW of Rangely at an estimated depth of six kilometers.
Another quake occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, according to the USGS. This one, at 3;44 a.m., detected more than 22 miles outside Craig at a depth of five kilometers.
There have been no reports of damage from either.