Latest Forecast: Soggy Saturday To Sunny Sunday

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our soggy storm system is slowly losing it’s grip on the Rocky Mountain region.

After a morning filled with rain or rain mixed with snow the Front Range should see gradually clearing skies as Saturday rolls on. Many areas of eastern Colorado have picked up anywhere from a tenth of an inch to over one inch of water over the past two days. Very beneficial moisture to help keep our fire danger in check.

Temperatures across Colorado will remain on the cool side including the Mile High City where temperatures will only make it into the 50s by late afternoon.

A warming trend will take over Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine returning to the area. Another trough of low pressure will bring in a cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.