‘Ralphie’ Might Be Intimidation Factor At Pac-12 Golf Tourney In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado golf team is getting set to host the Pac-12 championships next weekend at the Boulder Country Club.

It will mark the first time CU has hosted a conference championship golf tournament since the 1972 Big 8 tournament, which also was held at the Boulder Country Club.

The Buffs are hoping for some home-course advantages. They’ve been practicing at the Boulder Country Club three days a week, so that should help.

Playing at high altitude will be a factor for some of the other schools.

Another intimidation factor — Ralphie will be making an appearance.

“I told them to put Ralphie right in the middle of the 9th fairway and just play it as it lies … if you hit it in his pen you’ve got play it,” junior golfer John Souza said. “I’ve always had this huge love for Ralphie for some reason, but especially having him out here will awesome,”

LINK: Pac-12 Golf Championships