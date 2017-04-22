‘Ralphie’ Might Be Intimidation Factor At Pac-12 Golf Tourney In Boulder

April 22, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Country Club, Colorado Buffaloes, John Souza, Pac-12 Golf Championship, Ralphie, University of Colorado, University of Colorado Golf

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado golf team is getting set to host the Pac-12 championships next weekend at the Boulder Country Club.

It will mark the first time CU has hosted a conference championship golf tournament since the 1972 Big 8 tournament, which also was held at the Boulder Country Club.

The Buffs are hoping for some home-course advantages. They’ve been practicing at the Boulder Country Club three days a week, so that should help.

Playing at high altitude will be a factor for some of the other schools.

Another intimidation factor — Ralphie will be making an appearance.

boulder c c consolidated 01 Ralphie Might Be Intimidation Factor At Pac 12 Golf Tourney In Boulder

Ralphie (credit: CBS)

“I told them to put Ralphie right in the middle of the 9th fairway and just play it as it lies … if you hit it in his pen you’ve got play it,” junior golfer John Souza said. “I’ve always had this huge love for Ralphie for some reason, but especially having him out here will awesome,”

LINK: Pac-12 Golf Championships

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia