Phone Scam: Fake CDOT Representative Threatens ‘Deportation’

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning about a phone scam that involves a caller saying they are a CDOT representative and requesting personal information.

“Multiple community members have reported that they were contacted by a person claiming to be a CDOT representative. The caller states that they are conducting a survey on behalf of CDOT and requesting personal information such as date of birth, driver’s license number and address,” CDOT said in a statement.

According to CDOT, the caller threatens those who don’t give any information with “deportation.”

“We are cautioning the public: Do not provide any information about yourself to anyone over the phone. The Colorado Department of Transportation would never ask for personal information or threaten deportation,” said Gina Talmadge, CDOT Customer Service Manager. “We want to assure the public that CDOT is conducting no such survey, and ask that you protect yourself by never providing personal information to strangers.”

Additional Information From CDOT

WHAT YOU CAN DO: Ask for the individual’s name, phone number, hang up and immediately report the information to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 303-757-9011.

For more information or to report a scam visit the Colorado Attorney General’s Office website, Stop Fraud Colorado: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/

​To file an online complaint visit: https://coag.gov/file-complaint​