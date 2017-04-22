Phone Scam: Fake CDOT Representative Threatens ‘Deportation’

April 22, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Transportation Phone Scam, Gina Talmadge, Phone Scam

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning about a phone scam that involves a caller saying they are a CDOT representative and requesting personal information.

“Multiple community members have reported that they were contacted by a person claiming to be a CDOT representative. The caller states that they are conducting a survey on behalf of CDOT and requesting personal information such as date of birth, driver’s license number and address,” CDOT said in a statement.

According to CDOT, the caller threatens those who don’t give any information with “deportation.”

“We are cautioning the public: Do not provide any information about yourself to anyone over the phone. The Colorado Department of Transportation would never ask for personal information or threaten deportation,” said Gina Talmadge, CDOT Customer Service Manager. “We want to assure the public that CDOT is conducting no such survey, and ask that you protect yourself by never providing personal information to strangers.”

Additional Information From CDOT

WHAT YOU CAN DO:  Ask for the individual’s name, phone number, hang up and immediately report the information to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 303-757-9011.

For more information or to report a scam visit the Colorado Attorney General’s Office website, Stop Fraud Colorado: https://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov/

​To file an online complaint visit: https://coag.gov/file-complaint

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. LeeArango123 says:
    April 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Abusers

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia