Another Body Found In Colorado Springs

April 22, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, Fountain Creek, Old Colorado City, Trinidad Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a body was found in a creek Saturday morning.

According to police, the body was found in Fountain Creek in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue near Old Colorado City around 8 a.m. by someone walking their dog.

Police confirm the body is that of a man in his 50s. A woman told KKTV in Colorado Springs that she believes the man is a transient.

No other information has been released about the discovery.

Another body was found near the Trinidad Reservoir on Thursday. It’s not clear if the two deaths are related.

