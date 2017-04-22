Another Body Found In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a body was found in a creek Saturday morning.
According to police, the body was found in Fountain Creek in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue near Old Colorado City around 8 a.m. by someone walking their dog.
Police confirm the body is that of a man in his 50s. A woman told KKTV in Colorado Springs that she believes the man is a transient.
No other information has been released about the discovery.
Another body was found near the Trinidad Reservoir on Thursday. It’s not clear if the two deaths are related.