Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day 2017 In Denver

Coloradans are particularly avid users and supporters of the great outdoors in one of the most outdoorsy states in the country.

With so much natural beauty to protect and cherish, it makes sense that there are dozens of events throughout Denver to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and pull people out to do their share in protecting the environment. Get out and show your love for our mountains and forests at one of these Earth Day events.

March For Science

Civic Center Park

101 W.14th Ave. Parkway

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 913-1311

Science and the environment are bound together through informing environmental policies and creating new and innovative methods of protection. Show your support in this year’s March for Science, which will end with an informative “teach-in” at Civic Center Park. While there, meet staff members of Colorado’s Nature Conservatory and learn how you can be a supporter and defender of the environment year-round. After all, it takes more than just one day of action to keep Colorado beautiful!

Lakewood Earth Day Celebration

Lakewood Heritage Center

801 S. Yarrow St.

Lakewood, CO 80226

(303) 987-7850

www.lakewood.org/EarthdayCelebration

Spend the day learning how you can make saving the environment a year-long practice. At the Lakewood Earth Day celebration, there will be free demonstrations on beekeeping. seed starting and composting for the year-round environmentalist DIY project. Between seminars, enjoy youth poets from the Denver nonprofit Art from Ashes and music by various local artists. Get out and celebrate your community while learning how you can take a bigger role in protecting it.

Earth Day Volunteer Project

Bear Creek Lake Park

15600 W. Morrison Road

Lakewood, CO 80465

(303) 697-6159

www.lakewood.org/BCLPEvents

There’s no better way to observe Earth Day than by volunteering your time and energy to the environment. On Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m., head out to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood for the Earth Day Volunteer Project. Pitch in on a handful of different projects throughout the 2,600-acre park. Registration for the event is open until April 21 and people can register as individuals or groups. This event is open to all ages so bring the kids along and teach them the importance of volunteerism.

Children’s Peace Garden Bee Earth Day

Growing Gardens

1630 Hawthorn Ave.

Boulder, CO 80304

(303) 443-9952

www.growinggardens.org/children-s-bee-earth-day

Ideal for children ages 3-10, the 6th Annual Children’s Peace Garden Bee Earth Day Celebration is a free event at Growing Gardens’ Children’s Peace Garden in Boulder. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can learn about gardening, composting and beekeeping through a variety of activities. Breakfast and lunch will be served at the event by The Wheel & Whisk Roadside Cafe food truck. On the last remaining piece of agriculturally zoned land in Boulder, tour Growing Gardens’ organic farm during the event as well.

Youth Of The Earth Festival

Longmont Museum

400 Quail Road

Longmont, CO 80501

(303) 678-6235

www.srlongmont.org/youth-earth-day-2017

Starting at noon on Saturday, students and their families, along with educators, are encouraged to visit the Boulder County Fairgrounds for the annual Youth of the Earth festival. With more than 60 booths registered for the event, this youth-led event showcases projects, art, and initiatives about environmental topics. Additionally, there are many activities to participate in, including gardening, beekeeping, recycling and much more. Eco hip-hop performers and eco-artists will also demonstrate their work.

