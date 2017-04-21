Celebrate Record Store Day With Special Studio C Vinyl Release

April 21, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Bret Saunders, KBCO, KBCO Studio C, Record Store Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday is the 10th annual Record Store Day and music lovers can get a special KBCO Studio C vinyl release.

KBCO’s Bret Saunders talked to CBS4’s Jim Benemann about the 45 rpm record on CBS4’s 6 p.m. News.

record store day1 Celebrate Record Store Day With Special Studio C Vinyl Release

KBCO’s Bret Saunders (credit: CBS)

“It’s on clear vinyl!” said Saunders. “I don’t know what kind of science goes into this.”

“It features two bands who recorded in our KBCO Studios,” said Saunders. “On Side A is Gary Clark Jr., an excellent young a blues man… great guitar player and on B Side Kaleo.”

The KBCO record benefits the Children’s Miracle Network.

record store day Celebrate Record Store Day With Special Studio C Vinyl Release

CBS4’s Jim Benemann interviews KBCO’s Bret Saunders (credit: CBS)

“If you purchase this record tomorrow, exclusively at Twist & Shout Records on Colfax Avenue, you can only get it there and it’s a very limited number of records,” said Saunders.

The records go on sale at 8 a.m. Saturday.

