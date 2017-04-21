Surveillance Video Could Help Track Down Gunman

By Jennifer Brice

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have a suspect sketch and vehicle description, along with surveillance video they hope will help them track down a gunman.

Investigators say on the afternoon of March 15, the man was driving the blue or green late-model Buick LeSabre with tinted windows when he got out of his car and shot two people driving on East Leetsdale Drive.

Jeff Stallings says he witnessed the suspect do a u-turn and drive right toward a blue ford pickup truck, “Boom, hear one shot, pop and then the guy started bolting.”

Stallings says the two victims, both men, ran to a nearby McDonalds for help as the shooter approached the pickup.

Stallings says he saw the suspect get out of his car, “Looks in there (the other car) and these guys are already half way to McDonalds, he just hops back into his sedan and drives off going back eastbound here.”

Deputies say the situation began about a mile Southeast at an apartment complex on South Parker Road where the three men got into a fight.

Investigators believe the suspect initially fired shots at the complex and when the victims left, the suspect chased them to Leetsdale Drive, where he shot at them again.

The victims were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s or 50’s, bald or very short hair. He was heavy-set and might have been wearing a bright green shirt when the incident happened.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.