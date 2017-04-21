RTD Celebrates A Line’s 1st Anniversary

DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday is the one year anniversary of the “Train to the Plane.” RTD’s A Line opened for operation from Union Station in downtown Denver to Denver International Airport on April 22, 2016.

Despite a rough ride at times that includes power outages, delayed trains and bus shuttles, some regular users give the A Line a positive review.

“I waited and waited and waited for it to open up. I live downtown and I was driving Pena Boulevard, I was just so frustrated because it didn’t open. So when it finally opened, I am the happiest woman in Denver. And I know it’s had trouble, but I haven’t had any trouble when I used it and I’ve used it at least once a month to the airport,” said one A Line passenger.

Crossing gate timing issues and software snags caused some hiccups during the past year.

A 90-day federal waiver, that allows the A Line to operate, expires on April 30. RTD has announced they will apply for an extension.

Despite some growing pains, the A Line has carried five million passengers to date, serves 17,000 riders every day, and is 90 percent on time, among other achievements.