Latest Forecast: More Rain Showers Today, Mountain Snow Gradually Ending

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Periods of rain will continue for Denver and the Front Range on Friday with the best chances in the morning. Then a smaller chance for rain showers will continue through the afternoon and likely through the evening as well. Meanwhile temperatures will be much cooler compared with Thursday with highs in the upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

In the mountains, snow showers are possible through Friday night with 1-4 inches of additional accumulation. The snow level should hover near 7,500 feet. And therefore the higher foothills will also see snow at times with minor accumulation possible.

A few lingering sprinkles or flurries will continue into early Saturday before dry weather returns along the Front Range by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be somewhat warmer on Saturday but still below normal for the fourth weekend in April.

Brighter and much warmer weather will prevail on Sunday with highs in the lower and middle 70s in Denver. The mountains will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.