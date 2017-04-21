‘Hops For Homes’ Fest Helps Habitat For Humanity Craft A Home

April 21, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Beer News, Brighton Boulevard, Great Divide Brewing Company, Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Attention beer enthusiasts interested in helping a good cause: tickets are still available for a fun event this weekend that helps Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

women build week1 Hops For Homes Fest Helps Habitat For Humanity Craft A Home

(credit: CBS)

A total of 21 Colorado breweries will be featured on Saturday at the first-ever Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival. It takes place at the Great Divide Bottling Hall on the 3400 block of Brighton Boulevard.

The first session of the festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. and the second session runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets start at $35 (and $10 tickets are available for designated drivers).

Included in the ticket price is unlimited beer tastings and a taster glass.

The money raised from ticket sales will go towards the construction of a Habitat home in the Denver area this summer.

Get more information at a special section of habitatmetrodenver.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia