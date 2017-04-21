‘Hops For Homes’ Fest Helps Habitat For Humanity Craft A Home

DENVER (CBS4) – Attention beer enthusiasts interested in helping a good cause: tickets are still available for a fun event this weekend that helps Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.
A total of 21 Colorado breweries will be featured on Saturday at the first-ever Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival. It takes place at the Great Divide Bottling Hall on the 3400 block of Brighton Boulevard.
The first session of the festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. and the second session runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets start at $35 (and $10 tickets are available for designated drivers).
Included in the ticket price is unlimited beer tastings and a taster glass.
The money raised from ticket sales will go towards the construction of a Habitat home in the Denver area this summer.
Get more information at a special section of habitatmetrodenver.org.