Firefighters Grant Ill Girl’s Wish

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – One young girl’s bucket list included a ride in a firetruck’s ladder bucket.

No longer.

Six-year-old Olivia of Littleton spent Friday with local firefighting crews as part of a “Make-A-Wish” event. South Metro Fire Rescue and Littleton Fire Rescue hosted Olivia’s family and made her an honorary firefighter for the day.

Olivia suffers from mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy (MNGIE), among other maladies. She is presently in hospice care.

“Princess Olivia, as she is know to the numerous medical staff, volunteers, friends and family,” says her GoFundMe page, “is a bubbly 6 year old who knows no pain or suffering. Who in the midst of struggling to eat a normal meal, climb up the slide like a normal kid or go to school everyday still smiles, laughs and teaches us all what its like to live for today because we are not promised tomorrow.”

And who has always wanted to be a firefighter.

Her wish was granted. Olivia’s schedule included a classroom sit-in with new fire recruits, a tour of the training grounds, and a ride in Littleton’s ladder truck. She also put out a live fire with a fire hose.

According to the National Organization For Rare Disorders, “fewer than 200 cases (of MNGIE) have been reported in the medical literature” as of 2011.

To track Olivia’s condition or contribute to her family’s hoped-for out-of-state care, go to her GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/peace4olivia