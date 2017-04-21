Doors Open Denver Must-See List

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 is a proud sponsor of Doors Open Denver, a two-day event celebrating architecture and design in Downtown Denver.

There are 68 sites open to the public for free, 51 Insider Tours for the price of a ticket, 6 cultural experiences, and dozens of family-friendly activities.

LINK: Doors Open Denver (April 29&30)

These are 10 of the must-see destinations at Doors Open Denver:

Box City: Box City will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building (Court Place entrance), 201 W. Colfax Ave.

A FREE event for children (grades K-5) where participants learn about the process of urban development and the principles that make for sound architecture, design and planning. Students start with a Building Permit for their desired building type, make a draft of the building in the Design Studio, head to the hardware store for supplies, then to the construction zone. After this process, they select the best building site and pick up their Certificate of Occupancy. For a full description of this event and to register, visit Doors Open Denver.

Syn-Sunday: A Union of Architecture and Sound: The concert takes place at the Galleria in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtus St. on Sunday, April 30 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Like architecture, which starts from basic elements: glass, sand, and stone to create a building, synthesizers start from basic sine waves modulated to produce sound into music. Join us for this open-air concert at one of Denver’s most prominent cultural facilities where five musicians taking turns playing synthesizers will dedicate their performances to the distinctive glass roof of the Galleria.

Building Beauty: On display at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Building Beauty captures six of Denver’s most notable buildings through the lens of fashion and beauty. Two of Denver’s top salons, El Salon and Matthew Morris Salon, created hairstyles inspired by six iconic Denver buildings. Wilhelmina Denver models gracefully balanced these hairstyles while sporting the fashions of Denver based designer LUBA. Come on by Union Station to get a photograph of yourself trying on one of these structural masterpieces!

Paramount Theatre: The Paramount which is located at 1621 Glenarm Place will be open on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The theatre is offering Non-Stop, Live, Mighty Wurlitzer organ music, theatre tours, which are both guided and self-guided, as well as “How a Pipe Organ Works” demos. They’re also providing a slideshow on Paramount history and facts.

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber at 1445 Market St. will be open to the public on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Denver Central Library will be hosting an exhibit highlighting the history of The Chamber from now through October.

Celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2017, the Chamber is offering information about the building’s history and their role in the Denver metro area since 1867. They will share details about the building and its sustainable features including their art collection, which is a unique aspect of the building that features more than 80 pieces from contemporary western artists.

Wanderbout: The OZ Architecture buildling is at 3003 Larimer St., and will be open on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A “choose your own adventure” architectural tour. Using directional signs and altered symbols, Extra Vitamins, an experimental design studio, sheds light on often overlooked architectural features, creating a playful journey through the OZ Architecture building.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop/Milheim House: Lighthouses Writers Workshop which is located at 1515 Race St. will be open on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy self-guided tours, along with conversations with volunteer docents about certain areas and aspects of the house. Architecturally based writing prompts will be offered, as well as materials (paper/pens) for DOD participants to write with if they choose. Participants will be encouraged to submit to Lighthouse’s place-making project, Write Denver, where submissions have the chance of being “published” in one of Write Denver’s public literary art installations.

Boettcher Concert Hall: Boettcher hall will be open on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and on Sunday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to enter the hall quietly from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to listen to Denver Young Artists Orchestra’s dress rehearsal. Enjoy a special meet-the-conductor time backstage at 10:30 a.m. On Sunday April 30 sound check is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Patrons are welcome to go inside the hall during this time period, but please do so quietly. Vouchers for free admission to Denver Young Artists Orchestra’s performance on Sunday, April 30 will be available at Boettcher during Doors Open Denver hours.

Clyfford Still Museum: The museum is offering free, 30-minute art and architectural tours on Saturday, April 29 at 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tours are limited to 30 people each, first come, first serve. On Sunday, April 30, the museum celebrates Día del Niño, with a special family day.

Participate in art-making activities in the Museum’s forecourt and explore the Museum’s galleries. All ages are welcome.

If These Walls Could Talk: Architecture Stories with Sam Pike: In the Central Library at 10 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy. on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What’s your favorite building in Denver? Which building holds within its walls an unforgettable story? Which building needs its story told before it is forgotten? These are some of the questions Sam Pike is asking participants to talk about at his story booth. Help Sam give a voice to the buildings of our city by telling him your most memorable experiences with Denver’s architecture.