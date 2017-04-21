Hospital Suspends Medical Student Access After Security Breach

DENVER (CBS4)– Medical student access has been suspended at Denver Health Medical Center after a University of Colorado-Denver undergraduate student gained unauthorized access to secured areas.

An investigation is underway after CU Denver student Vanessa Loznik obtained unauthorized access to secured areas that included an interaction with at least one patient.

Loznik’s father told CBS4, “I think she may have been lying to the hospital about being in medical school.”

Loznik posted pictures of herself in scrubs online.

He also said Loznik has been a hospital volunteer for three months and may have had access to medical procedures.

CU Denver is cooperating with investigators and released this statement: “Her involvement at Denver Health was not connected with her coursework at the university.”

Loznik also claimed to be a research student on her research scientist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus on Facebook profile.

Loznik has been banned from Denver Health as they work with Denver police and the Denver District Attorney’s Office to pursue legal action.

The hospital says students are supposed to work under a qualified medical provider. They plan to modify their credentialing procedures.

Staff and security have also been notified that anyone without a hospital badge in a patient care area will be questioned.