Autistic Teens Missing From Westminster Group Home

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teens are reported missing at this hour following their disappearance from a group home in Westminster.
Owen Hanson, 18, and Brennan Burchard, 17, were last seen at 6:10 p.m. Thursday near Wadsworth Blvd and Church Ranch Road.
Both are autistic and function mentally at the level of a nine-year-old, according to Westminster Police and Colorado Bureau of Investigation alerts.
Hanson also requires medication that he did not take with him.
Hanson, listed at 5-foot-6 and 156 pounds, was reportedly wearing grey sweatpants and a pink hooded sweatshirt with green palm trees. He has brown eyes and brown hair with green and blue highlights.
Burchard is the smaller of the two at 5-foot-2 and 103 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket when he went missing.
Please call the Westminster Police Department, 303 658 4360, if you have any information or sighting.