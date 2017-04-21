Autistic Teens Missing From Westminster Group Home

April 21, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Mental Health, Missing Persons, Westminster Police Department

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two teens are reported missing at this hour following their disappearance from a group home in Westminster.

Owen Hanson, 18, and Brennan Burchard, 17, were last seen at 6:10 p.m. Thursday near Wadsworth Blvd and Church Ranch Road.

Both are autistic and function mentally at the level of a nine-year-old, according to Westminster Police and Colorado Bureau of Investigation alerts.

Hanson also requires medication that he did not take with him.

owen hanson missing westy teens from westminster pd Autistic Teens Missing From Westminster Group Home

Owen Hanson

Hanson, listed at 5-foot-6 and 156 pounds, was reportedly wearing grey sweatpants and a pink hooded sweatshirt with green palm trees. He has brown eyes and brown hair with green and blue highlights.

Burchard is the smaller of the two at 5-foot-2 and 103 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, and was wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket when he went missing.

brennan burchard missing westy teens from westminster pd Autistic Teens Missing From Westminster Group Home

Brennan Burchard

Please call the Westminster Police Department, 303 658 4360, if you have any information or sighting.

