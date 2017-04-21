Animal Adventure Park To Do Live Interview With CBS Denver

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch will talk live with us on Monday.

The interview will happen exclusively on our Facebook page at approximately 7:15 a.m MT, 9:15 a.m. April’s Time, or about 2:15 p.m. GMT for our friends around the world.

While we have a bunch of questions of our own, we can’t do it alone. We need your questions, too, so please send them to us here on Facebook.

We’ll choose a handful ahead of time to ask Jordan, while also asking him questions you post to us during the live feed.

And yes, while we’re at it, we’ll be sure to get an update on April, Oliver, and Baby G to see how they’re doing, since it’ll have been a whole weekend since we’ve seen them last.

April became an internet sensation in February after we started re-streaming the Animal Adventure Park’s camera, which is now the second-most watched YouTube channel ever. Millions watched as she had her baby.

Sadly, though, at that time we also knew it was only a matter of days until her camera would be disconnected. That happens Friday afternoon.

But that doesn’t mean it’s over.

In addition to our interview, the Animal Adventure Park, as they posted Friday morning, will keep us up-to-date on April and baby, as well as the many other animals they have, like this little gator who needed a good home after being rescued.

There are also other cameras that they hinted they’ll set up once April’s is done, which we’ll watch for and re-stream as well.

We’ll also see if we can’t get a sneak peek on those, a better idea as to what’s next, as we ask Jordan your questions live.

So be sure to join us for the latest on April and Baby G, as well as all of the goings on at the Animal Adventure Park as they get ready to open for the season, during our live interview with Jordan Patch Monday morning at 7:15 a.m. MT, 9:15 a.m. ET, or 2:15 p.m. GMT.

