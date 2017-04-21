Mother In Crime Spree Crash Continues To Recover

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother, caught in the middle of a crime spree, continues to recover from serious injuries in the aftermath of a crash. Also in the car, her two children, they were on their way to school when a suspect slammed into them.

The suspect, Adam Fulford, was allegedly trying to get away from police in a stolen vehicle when it slammed into Tara Hildebrand in Loveland on the morning of March 31.

Hildebrand can barely recall what happened that morning.

“I just remember seeing a car and it was kind of in animation,” said Hildebrand.

Fulford, 33, was allegedly on the run from authorities after they started looking for him the night before. Officers in Fort Collins allegedly found explosives in his home and investigators say he shot a taxi driver, before carjacking the Toyota Prius.

“I actually kind of feel sad for him,” said Hildebrand. “I think… I was aware there was a lot of anger at him at the time.”

Fulford faces 29 criminal charges, including eluding authorities, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated robbery.

“I think the accident in and of itself was an ugly thing but everything that’s come since the accident has been just beautiful,” said Hildebrand.

Her vehicle has been replaced with a GoFundMe page. She may have broken bones but not a broken spirit.

Her daughter is still in a wheel chair and her son has a broken hand. Both children have returned to school.

Hildebrand said she was grateful to the Loveland community that pitched in to help her.