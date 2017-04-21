Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

April 21, 2017 10:00 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– The country’s largest 4/20 festival left something behind that didn’t sit well with Denver residents– trash was strewn across Civic Center Park Friday morning, covering the grass and brick walkways.

Water bottles, smashed food, and other nasty garbage littered the park lawn and pavement.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 1907 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: CBS)

Organizers said the trash had been cleaned up after the event, and that someone had then dumped out close to 80 bags of garbage overnight.

civic center trash 10pkg frame 1652 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: Denver Police Dept.)

Surveillance footage released by Denver police show Civic Center Park covered in trash in the aftermath of the 4/20 festival.

civic center trash 10pkg frame 1569 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: Denver Police Dept.)

The video, recorded on a handful of the City of Denver’s HALO cameras, show trash scattered throughout the Greek Amphitheater section of the park, hours after the festival ended.

The videos neither prove nor disprove reports that the trash from the 4/20 Festival was redistributed across the park by someone opening the sealed bags, as the event producer has claimed.

civic center trash 10pkg frame 1772 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: Denver Police Dept.)

“The park had been picked up last night,” explained Santino Walter, who produced the 4/20 event. “All the trash had been placed in about 74 big trash bags.”

He believed the trash bags were dumped out by a few individuals who may have been hungry.

420 rally civic ctr 6pkg frame 2465 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: CBS)

“This was my fault,” Walter said. “This was a producer mistake. I should have at midnight when I staged all the stuff, I should have made sure that we were set up to have all the trash bags thrown into the roll-off.”

On Friday morning, a Denver police spokesman suggested that with strong overnight winds, the trash could have been blown around if the pile from the event we not secured.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 120 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: CBS)

4/20 organizers have until Friday at midnight in order to clean up any remaining mess before the event permit expires.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 1997 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: Change.org)

A petition posted by Friends of Civic Center Park on Change.org is asking for Denver’s future 4/20 rally to find a new home.

The petition referenced crime, noise, and trash disgracing the national historic landmark.

gettyimages 671162242 Surveillance Video Shows Trash Scattered Across Park After 4/20 Festival

(credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

