WATCH: Baby Giraffe Born At England’s Paignton Zoo

DOVER, England (CBS4) – Move over, April. The new internet darling is the new baby at Dover’s Paignton Zoo.
The birth was caught on video by zoo workers on Wednesday morning.
The sex of the calf is not yet known.
This is the zoo’s tenth birth in seven years. Two males have been moved to other collections, and three females are at the zoo with their parents, making a herd of six.
A tragic fire at the zoo in 2006 claimed the life of three giraffes, and since then, experts have patiently rebuilt the zoo.
The giraffes, classified as Northern Giraffes, are officially endangered.