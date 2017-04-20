Scale Added To April’s Pen For Calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Nearly a week since the birth of a giraffe calf at The Animal Adventure Park in New York, CBS4 has learned park officials installed a small floor scale in the pen which April and her calf share.

In their morning Facebook post, officials said the scale is meant to “get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.” The scale was installed in the corner the calf appears to like the most, which is inconveniently out of view for many still watching the park’s livestream.

As reported previously, that live camera will go dark Friday afternoon.

The park said, “Future plans will be announced next week of when and how you can check on baby.”

Details about how you can submit your choice for the baby’s name can be found here.

Baby’s name is expected to be announced approximately five days after the last round of voting begins.

April and the baby will be introduced to the public when the park opens for the season in May.

