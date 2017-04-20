RTD’s A Line Gets Ready To Celebrate 1 Year

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Saturday marks one years since the RTD’s A Line opened for operation from Union Station in downtown Denver to Denver International Airport.

A 90-day federal waiver that allows the A Line to operate, expires on April 30. RTD has announced they will apply for an extension.

The A Line’s freshman year was filled with trials and tribulations.

“It’s been a long year for us,” said RTD Spokesperson Nate Currey.

Crossing gate timing issues and software snags caused some hiccups along the ride.

“You can’t plan for a brand new system to come out of the gate perfect,” Currey told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “There’s been a learning curve with the new software, and the new technology that’s mandated.”

Despite some growing pains, the A Line has carried five million passengers to date, serves 17,000 riders every day, and is 90 percent on time, among other achievements.

“It’s by far the best investment we’ve had in a generation in this city,” said Currey.

RTD says there’s more in store for the A Line.

“[We’ll be] testing on the G Line out to Wheat Ridge and Arvada, and lifting of the restrictions that we’ve had on speed in some of the areas,” Currey said. “The last step is to apply for the quiet zones and that’ll go away and people will be able to sleep pretty well.”

With plans in place for the future, RTD says they want to thank riders who have weathered the storm.

“Thanks for supporting us and sticking with us and we’re glad to see you out on the trains,” said Currey.

As a thank you to riders, RTD plans to pass out coffee and donuts Friday morning at Union Station, Peoria station, and DIA.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.